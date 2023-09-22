ONEUS Europe tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

K-pop enthusiasts worldwide are in for a treat as the acclaimed boyband ONEUS has officially unveiled their much-anticipated 2023 La Dolce Vita world tour, with exciting details about their European leg. This extraordinary musical journey is set to kick off this November, featuring a six-show tour across Europe.

The tour's European chapter will commence in Tilburg, Netherlands, on November 2, promising a spectacular start to their international voyage. From there, ONEUS is set to captivate audiences in Poland, Spain, and beyond.

As mid-November approaches, the boyband's performances will grace stages in Germany, France, and Denmark. Fans can anticipate additional dates for the 2023 world tour, with the tour's poster hinting at more surprises to come.

ONEUS' upcoming La Dolce Vita tour will be a celebration of their 10th mini-album of the same name, scheduled for release on September 26. The release will be accompanied by an eagerly awaited music video for the lead single, Baila Conmigo, promising an audiovisual treat for fans around the world.

In addition to their world tour, they were poised to grace the stage at the KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London. Originally slated for this weekend at the iconic O2 Arena, the event organizers have, regrettably, decided to postpone the concert until further notice.

Tickets for the Europe leg of the tour will go on sale this Friday (September 22) at 10 am CEST / 5 pm KST via Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow the band's social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

ONEUS tour will begin in Tilburg and end in Copenhagen

ONEUS will kick off the tour with their Tilburg concert, which is scheduled to take place on November 2, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will wrap up their tour with a final concert in Copenhagen on November 15, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 02: Tilburg, Netherlands, 013

November 04: Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

November 07: Madrid, Spain, La Riviera

November 10: Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

November 12: Paris, France, Salle Pleyel

November 15: Copenhagen, Denmark, Amager Bio

The group's debut EP, Light Us, features the hit single Valkyrie as its lead track. Valkyrie made significant waves on various iTunes charts, securing a top-ten position in multiple countries, including a remarkable number-one spot in both the US and Australia. Additionally, it clinched the fifteenth position on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart and made a grand entrance into the KPOP scene.

Continuing their musical journey, they then dropped their second EP, Raise Us, showcasing the lead single, Twilight. This release marked a pivotal moment as they unveiled a Japanese version of Twilight, officially marking their entrance into the Japanese music scene with this hit.