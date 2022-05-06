Ooakshell on Shark Tank: What is the story behind founder Mika Bertholdo’s headband business?

Shark Tank Season 13 is set to air Episode 22 on Friday, May 6, on ABC. Mika Bertholdo, founder of Ooakshell, will feature on the show and pitch her headband business.

Ooakshell sells colorful headbands that can fit anyone's head. Her products are usually adjustable and hand-dyed. The description of the company and its founder in the official synopsis of Shark Tank Episode 22 reads:

“An entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas, hopes the Sharks can wrap their head around her one-size-fits-all fashion accessory with multifunctional use.”

How did Mika Bertholdo come up with Ooakshell?

Mika Bertholdo struggled to find the perfect headband when she was suffering from postpartum hair loss in 2018. According to Bertholdo, she has a big forehead which she wanted to cover up. After failing to find a regular headband, she made one for herself.

Her creation was adjustable, wide, and comfortable, making it suitable for all head sizes. Friends started requesting her to make headbands for them. This demand for her products encouraged her to sell the headbands on Etsy. A few years later, she started her own company called Ooakshell. Mika Bertholdo’s headband even comes with a ring that works as a belt buckle to allow the headband to stay in one place.

Bertholdo started selling headbands after having her second child, and launched her own website in 2020. Her website is not active as of now, but the store is set to reopen on the day of the broadcast of her Shark Tank episode.

Where to buy?

Ooakshell sells hand-dyed headbands, adjustable hair ties and silk-dyed scrunchies. Each headband costs $32 and is absolutely unique. The website also sells herbs for dye and rings at $3.

The rings are available in different colors like matte black, copper, bronze, gunmetal, gold, rose gold and rainbow. Interested buyers can purchase headbands from the company’s website or from Amazon. As mentioned before, the website is currently closed but will reopen on May 6.

Ooakshell on Shark Tank Episode 22

Ooakshell founder Mika Bertholdo will appear on Shark Tank in Episode 22 of the latest season. She will be the final entrepreneur to showcase her business in the tank, seeking a good deal that might help her company with digital marketing.

Apart from Ooakshell, the upcoming episode will also feature businesses like Pulp Pantry, Kawaii Lighting and Pricklee.

Former contestants Jacob and Michelle Sendowski will also appear on the episode to update Mark Cuban about their growing business, for which the synopsis reads:

“In a Shark Tank update, husband and wife Jacob and Michelle Sendowski from Media, Pennsylvania, update their investor Mark Cuban about Dino Don, the largest and most accurate robotic dinosaurs and creatures for zoos, museums and attractions.”

The panel of investors/sharks for Episode 22 includes Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec, alongside guest shark Emma Grede. This week will mark Emma Grede’s fourth appearance in Shark Tank Season 13.

Season 13 Episode 22 of the famous reality show will air on Friday, May 6 at 8.00 PM on ABC.

