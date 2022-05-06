What time will Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 21 air? Release date, guest shark, plot and more about ABC’s show

The 13th season of Shark Tank USA has been a highly interesting entrepreneurial series for viewers so far. The show is set to air its 21st episode on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST. Moreover, the upcoming episode will feature a range of budding entrepreneurs bringing mind-boggling business ideas to the panel.

Shark Tank USA is a long-running show that features entrepreneurs from all around the country presenting their start-up business ideas in return for investments from a panel full of successful entrepreneurs referred to as Sharks.

Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and guest Emma Grede will be the Sharks to appear on Friday's episode of Shark Tank USA season 13.

What to expect from episode 21 of the Shark Tank USA season 13?

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see the return of Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS. Along with her return, many talented entrepreneurs will appear with bespoke business ideas.

Viewers will see an entrepreneur from Los Angeles who produces snacks by utilizing recycled vegetable waste. She is on a mission to encourage people to eat healthy snacks made with recycled vegetable waste.

Meanwhile, a duo of entrepreneurs will appear on the show from North Hollywood, California to pitch their effective and efficient professional lighting product to help one look their best online. The lighting product will enhance the look of online products.

Moreover, entrepreneurs from Boston, Massachusetts will appear on the show to introduce their delicious, hydrating beverage that is filled with antioxidants and made from a common desert plant. The creation will startle the Sharks and entice them to taste it.

The upcoming episode will also present a revolutionary fashion idea. A Dallas, Texas entrepreneur will appear on the show to pitch her business idea of a one-size-fits-all fashion accessory with multifunctional use. The episode will also interest viewers to find out whether the entrepreneur receives the deal from the Sharks or not.

Apart from the innovative presentation of business ideas, the upcoming episode will have a fresh update from one of the previous entrepreneurs of season 12. Jacob and Michelle Sendowski, the founders of Souper Products who introduced their Souper Cubes product to the market, will appear with an investment update to Mark Cuban.

The couple of entrepreneurs from Media, Pennsylvania, will update their investor Cuban about Dino Don. Their robotic venture is the largest and most accurate robotic dinosaur and creature for zoos, museums and attractions.

Viewers can watch episode 21 of Shark Tank season 13 on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST on ABC.

