Why will Shark Tank season 13 episode 21 not air this week? New air date, business deals and more explored

Shark Tank season 13 is all set to return next week with a brand new episode on ABC. The show has been on a two-week break since last Friday.

The last installment that aired was episode 20, which was streamed on April 15 on the network. A new episode has not been released since then because the slot was taken by the NBA Countdown special and NBA Playoffs.

Thus, there will be no episode of Shark Tank on Friday, April 29.

Shark Tank episode 21 will drop on Monday

Generally, Shark Tank airs new episodes on Fridays on ABC, but the upcoming installment will be released on Monday.

Two episodes will air next week: Episode 21 on May 2 and Episode 22 on May 6 (Friday) on ABC at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services, including DirecTV Stream, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV and Fubo TV. The episode will also be available on the network’s website once it airs on the channel.

What to expect from the new episode?

The new episode of Shark Tank airing on Monday next week will feature four business deals — Cupbop, Plunge, HandyPan and Hampton Adams.

Co-founded by Jung Song and Don Kwon, Cupbop is described as a modern style of eating authentic Korean food service. The description mentioned in the official synopsis of episode 21 reads:

“Entrepreneurs from Sandy, Utah, bring their tasty and convenient new style of eating authentic Korean food into the Tank in hopes of landing a deal.”

The synopsis further stated the description of Plunge, co-founded by Michael Garret and Ryan Duel from Sacramento, California. Their business offers fitness products to help customers with their wellness routine.

The third in the tank will be HandyPan’s entrepreneurs, Josh Conway and Adam Chaudry from Columbus, Ohio. After their cooking tool business pitch, Hampton Adams Las Vegas, Nevada, will appear on the business-themed series to showcase “his version of a sports medicine product.”

Post the four business deals, the show will welcome former entrepreneurs Jacob and Michelle Sendowski for the business update segment. Mentioned in the synopsis, the description reads:

“In a Shark Tank update, husband and wife Jacob and Michelle Sendowski from Los Angeles, California, update their investor Lori Greiner about Souper Cubes, silicone trays that come in three convenient sizes perfect for freezing food.”

The upcoming episode will feature a panel of sharks, including Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Barbara Corcoran.

After Monday’s episode, the award-winning show will continue airing new episodes every Friday on ABC and Hulu at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

