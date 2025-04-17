Oreo introduces Cherry Blossom Matcha Thins in the U.S. for a limited-time: All you need to know

Oreo is releasing its Cherry Blossom Matcha Thins cookie in the United States this summer. They will be available for a limited time only and through a giveaway instead of being in the stores.

The renowned cookie brand is popular across the globe for its traditional flavors. It also often brings out new products like Cakesters or S'mOreo for its fans. Keeping up with that, it is bringing one of its most popular flavors from Japan to the US.

The Cherry Blossom Matcha Thins combine two traditional flavors of Japan along with a signature product of the cookie company.

How to get Oreo's Cherry Blossom Matcha Thins?

The Cherry Blossom Matcha Thins feature classic thin chocolate wafers with a filling of cherry blossom and matcha-flavored creme. Half of the filling is with pink-colored cherry blossom, and the other half is green-colored matcha, making it visually appealing.

This is a limited-edition flavor in the US, though, and is available through a giveaway. The company is giving away 1,000 packs of the Cherry Blossom and Matcha Thins this summer.

To participate in the giveaway, customers can visit oreo.com/cherry-blossom-matcha-thins and fill in their details. Lucky customers stand a chance to win one pack of these cookies. The website explains:

"Beginning on 5/15 at 10 am PST, we will be giving away 1,000 free packs of this small batch flavor of Thins. You must register by 5/9/25 to participate. You will be sent an email with a discount code number to use at checkout. You pay only for shipping."

Customers who win the giveaway will have to pay for shipping. As per the website, the general cost would be around $13, but it will vary depending on the location. The offer is valid for just one pack per household.

The Cherry Blossom and Matcha Thins are new to the US, but they were launched in Japan in 2020 as Sakura and Matcha Thins. The country is known for its cherry blossoms and matcha, and this pays a great tribute to its rising popularity amongst tourists in recent years.

Oreo collaborates with Auntie Anne's for an exciting product

In what is another limited-edition item, the company has collaborated with Auntie Anne's to release a new fan-favorite product. They have joined hands to make Oreo-topped Nuggets that are available for a limited time in the US.

Auntie Anne's is a pretzel chain that specializes in dishes made using pretzels in different forms. One of its beloved dishes is baked pretzel nuggets with a sauce. In this collaboration, the baked pretzel nuggets are combined with crushed Oreo cookies and topped with cookies & creme sauce.

These nuggets are available at Auntie Anne's outlets nationwide until the end of April 2025 or until stocks last.

Some other new additions

Along with collaborating with other brands, the cookie company has also released some new items and brought back some fan favorites in recent months.

It recently announced the return of S'mOreo, which brings the classic flavors of a S'more in a cookie form. It started selling on April 7, 2025, and is available for a limited time only.

It also added a Double Chocolate Cakester to its permanent lineup earlier this year. This features two soft chocolate cakes with a chocolate crème filling in between. The brand has also added Golden Cakecasters, Irish creme thins, and Minis Peanut Butter to its permanent lineup.

