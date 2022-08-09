Original Misfits Halloween show with Alice Cooper and The Distillers: Date, tickets, where to buy and more

American horror-punk rock band Original Misfits have announced a Halloween show set to take place in Dallas. The Halloween show is scheduled for October 29, 2022, at Dos Equis Pavilion. The Original Misfits will be supported by shock-rock legend Alice Cooper and The Distillers.

The Misfits will also separately perform on Saturday, September 17 at Riot Fest in Chicago and on Sunday, October 9 at Aftershock in Sacramento, California. At The Riot Fest, The Misfits will perform a special 40th anniversary full-album performance of their classic 1982 debut, Walk Among Us.

In an Instagram post, the band wrote:

"Featuring Original singer/songwriter GLENN DANZIG and Original bassist JERRY ONLY with Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar. The ORIGINAL MISFITS LIVE in concert joined by very special guest, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer – ALICE COOPER, and The Distillers."

Original Misfits Halloween Show Date and Tickets

As mentioned in the post itself, the Original Misfits Halloween show will take place on Saturday, October 29 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas. Tickets for the Dallas concert will be available for sale from Friday, August 12 at 10 am CT via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will begin from Tuesday, August 9 at 10 am CT with the code TEXASISTHEREASON. It will be followed by Live Nation and Citi pre-sales, which will begin on Wednesday, August 11.

More about the band

The Original Misfits are an American punk rock band, known for the horror punk subgenre. They are known to mix punk with horror film themes and imagery. The band consists of vocalist, songwriter, and keyboardist Glenn Danzig, drummer Manny Martínez and Jerry Only on bass guitar.

The Misfits disbanded in 1983, and Glenn Danzig went on to form Samhain and after that, Danzig. After a series of legal battles, Only and Doyle regained the rights to record and perform as the Misfits. In 1995, they formed a new version of the band with singer Michale Graves and drummer Dr. Chud.

It was not until 2016 that singer Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only settled their feud to reunite with the band’s classic members. The Original Misfits have only played a total of 14 shows in six years.

Danzig recently said he is likely to stop touring and would play at one-off gigs. In a statement he said,

“[My current outing is] not really much of a tour,” Danzig told Revolver in May. “It’s 10 shows. I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore. I’m just going to fly out to a show here or there. I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore…I think I’m done.”

Meanwhile, punk rockers The Distillers, who are opening for The Misfits, reunited a few years back after remaining separated for nearly 12 years. The Distillers are an American punk rock band, who were formed in Los Angeles in 1998 by vocalist and guitarist Brody Dalle. The Distillers disbanded in 2006, after which Dalle and Distiller guitarist Tony Bevilacqua went on to form Spinnerette.

Alice Cooper @alicecooper The Nightmare Continues... New Fall Tour Dates Announced. VIP pre-sale tomorrow at 10a with tickets on sale this Friday, April 15 10a at AliceCooper.com/tour The Nightmare Continues... New Fall Tour Dates Announced. VIP pre-sale tomorrow at 10a with tickets on sale this Friday, April 15 10a at AliceCooper.com/tour https://t.co/7X1Dh36ewH

Also opening at the Halloween show, is shock-rock legend Alice Cooper. The artist has separately announced his upcoming 2022 US tour post the launch of his full-length album Detroit Stories in 2021. The Detroit Muscle fall tour will kick off on September 7 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and Alice Cooper will make 19 more stops before concluding the tour on October 8 in Las Vegas.

