Orion and the Dark on Netflix: Full cast list

Orion and the Dark is a highly anticipated collaboration between Netflix and Dreamworks Animation. The film has been written by well-known filmmaker Charlie Kaufman and is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on February 2, 2024. The title, directed by Sean Charmatz and produced by Peter McCown, is expected to enthrall viewers with its talented voice cast.

Orion and the Dark features a distinctive and creative examination of friendship, terror, and self-discovery. The title also includes moments of humor and adventure and gives the audience valuable life lessons.

The official synopsis of the upcoming film, as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows Orion, a young boy who is afraid of heights, pets, and rendered nearly catatonic by the worst of all perils: the dark. The Dark takes Orion on a nighttime trip to prove to the youngster that the only thing to fear is fear itself."

Orion and the Dark on Netflix: Jacob Tremblay, Carla Gugino, and more are part of the talented voice cast

1) Jacob Tremblay as Orion

Teenage Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay voices the protagonist, Orion, a shy and unassuming boy who is plagued by irrational fears, especially the dark. The plot follows Orion, who is taken on an adventure by Dark to help him combat his fears.

Jacob Tremblay made his debut with The Smurfs 2 (2013). The young actor rose to prominence after his performance in the thriller film Room (2015), in which he starred alongside Brie Larson. The talented teen actor has also worked in films like Doctor Sleep (2019), The Little Mermaid (2023), and The Book of Henry (2017) among others.

2) Paul Walter Hauser as Dark

Paul Walter Hauser voices Dark in Orion and the Dark. His character is the physical embodiment of darkness and takes the protagonist Orion on an adventure across the world. As their bond grows stronger, he shows the young boy that he has nothing to be afraid of at night.

The actor is well-known as the titular character of Clint Eastwood's film Richard Jewell (2019). He has also worked in popular films like I, Tonya (2017), BlacKkKlansman (2018), Cruella (2021), and more.

3) Carla Gugino as Orion's mom

Carla Gugino voices Orion's mom in Orion and the Dark. The talented actress lends her voice to this animated comedy-drama film, which is a departure from her role as Verna in the acclaimed horror Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher (2023).

Carla Gugino has worked in some popular films and television series such as Gerald's Game (2017), The Haunting of Hill House (2018), and Midnight Mass (2021) among others.

Orion and the Dark: Other members of the cast

The upcoming animated film by Netflix and Dreamworks features an ensemble set of actors. Academy Award winner Angela Bassett voices Sweet Dreams, Colin Hanks voices the adult Orion, and Werner Herzog narrates the story.

Other members of the cast include Natasia Demetriou, Ike Barinholtz, Nat Faxon, Aparna Nancherla, Shannon Chan-Kent, Matt Dellaphina, Ren Hanami, Mia Akemi Brown, and Golda Roshuevel.

Orion and the Dark will premiere on Netflix on February 2, 2024.

