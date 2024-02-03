Orion and the Dark review: Stream it or skip it?

The most recent feature film from DreamWorks Animation, Orion and the Dark, bears similarities to animated classics such as Inside Out and Elemental. The movie follows a young boy as he confronts his greatest fear, the dark. This is an early-year Netflix original surprise that features sharp character design, entertaining dialogue, and positive messaging.

Orion and the Dark is DreamWorks Animations' latest feature film (Image via Netflix/Orion and the Dark)

Charlie Kaufman drew inspiration for this Netflix premiere, an adaptation of the picture book Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind by Falmouth-based British author Emma Yarlett. The writer's unique sense of storytelling begins with a heartfelt tale of a boy who just wants to feel safe in the world.

Sean Charmatz made his featured directing debut with this movie after working chiefly on storyboarding films such as SpongeBob SquarePants and The Lego Movie 2.

What is the plot of Orion and the Dark? Explained

In the movie Orion and the Dark, Jacob Tremblay voices Orion, a youngster who is terrified of everything, including mobile phone radiation that could cause cancer. His most recent concern, which he records in a notebook of phobias, is a school excursion to the planetarium, during which he fears he will somehow embarrass himself.

Interstingly, among Orion's numerous apprehensions, his greatest fear is darkness. Even though his parents leave the door to his chamber unlocked at night, he continues to illuminate the space with his assortment of nightlights, making the evening as bright as the day.

However, Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) visits Orion one evening and states that Orion is the most terrified individual among those who fear the dark.

To dispel Orion's apprehension, Dark and his colleagues, including Dreams (Angela Bassett), Sleep (Natasia Demetriou), Unexplained Noises (Golda Roshuvel), Insomnia (Nat Faxon), and Quiet (Aparna Nancherla), accompany him on a voyage to observe his nightly activities.

Moments of the adult Orion (Colin Hanks) striving to soothe the concerns of his daughter Hypatia (Mia Akemi Brown) by recalling his experiences when he was a child are weaved in throughout this setting.

Is Orion and the Dark worth streaming? Explained

In preference of Inside Out's group of emotions (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Anxiety, and Disgust), the Oscar-winning screenwriter incorporated Pixar elements in Orion and the Dark, such as Dark, Light, Insomnia, Quiet, Sleep, Unexplained Noises, and Dreams, to assist in the narration of the Orion story.

Kaufman has less of an allowance for eccentricity in sticking to the dark compared to the bizarre universes he explored in his other works, such as the 2015 Oscar-nominated R-rated animated film Anomalisa. He demonstrated his versatility by transitioning from this type of family film to another after releasing his previous Netflix film, the thought-provoking I'm Thinking of Ending Things in 2020.

This will undoubtedly appeal to children, and their parents will still find something peculiar about Kaufman to be entertained by. Perhaps that is sufficient justification for approving an adaptation of a book originally intended for young readers. Through this movie, Kaufman aims to breathe new life into uncharted territory.

In his directorial debut, Charmatz effectively maintained the flow of events at an ideal intensity. The lively computer animation and inventive character designs have the right amount of imperfections that provide the film with the ambiance of a cherished illustrated children's book.

The movie is rated TV-Y7 for fear and language, with a running time of 92 minutes. Released on February 2, 2024, Orion and the Dark is available to stream on Netflix.