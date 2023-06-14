“Why not theaters?”- Dreamworks’ Orion and the Dark sparks the OTT debate on Twitter

Any Dreamworks project is worthy of anticipation, but the studio's upcoming film, reportedly written by the legendary Charlie Kauffman, titled Orion and the Dark, may be special. According to early reports, this 2024 release will not only feature a script from Kauffman, who is known for his incredible work in films like Being John Malkovich, but it will also reportedly star Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, and Werner Herzog, among others.

Orion and the Dark will be directed by Sean Charmatz and produced by Peter McCown, with Walt Dohrn and Bonnie Arnold executive producing. The film will be based on the book by Emma Yarlett. It follows the adventures of Orion, a shy school kid with a secret crush who struggles with the fear of a lot of things, including darkness.

As interesting as this project sounds, it will sadly not see the light of a theater release, as confirmed by the creators in an announcement. Though fans from across the globe have shown plenty of excitement for this Dreamworks film, it seems that audiences are tired of all the content coming to OTT platforms.

Since the announcement, many fans have taken to social media sites like Twitter to express their disappointment at another OTT release.

Fans disappointed with Orion and the Dark's slated Netflix release

It seems fairly recent that production companies were afraid the age of theater may be over. However, thanks to Tom Cruise and some incredible big-screen action in the past few months, the culture of movie theaters has returned to full flow after the pandemic.

Moreover, it seems that fans are growing increasingly disgruntled with the culture of OTT releases, especially when it is a good film, like Knives Out 2.

Many have high expectations from Orion and the Dark and are repelled by the idea that the film will also end up being a Netflix release.

If this trend of OTT drops continues, the studios will surely face more backlash from fans, who are now eager to catch the magic on big screens.

Orion and the Dark will premiere on Netflix in 2024. More details about the project should drop soon.

