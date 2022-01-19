Oscar Mayer bologna sheet face mask: Where to buy, price and more

The Kraft Heinz-owned meat company, Oscar Mayer, has launched their bologna-inspired face masks available exclusively on Amazon from January 19. This product originates from the collaboration between the meat production firm and St. Louis-based Seoul Mamas, a premium skincare brand specialising in Korean beauty products.

Lindsey Ressler, a senior-marketing analyst of the firm, said:

“(The mask is) inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike.”

The sheet mask does not include actual bologna and is not edible. Its Amazon product description mentions,

“No, this sheet mask is not real bologna. Put it on your face, not your sandwich.”

What is known about Oscar Mayer’s bologna hydrogel sheet face mask?

These masks are limited-time products available exclusively from Amazon for $4.99 per pack. Its availability will be dependent upon the number of remaining stocks beyond the product’s launch on Wednesday. Their packages on Amazon also reportedly contain only one count of the mask.

The product is based on hamamelis virginiana or the witch hazel plant and other inedible ingredients sourced from seaweeds. It also includes elements based on different compounds based on glycols and glycerol (glycerine), along with collagen extract, water, and more.

As per the packaging’s claims, the masks are also sulfated and paraben-free. They also assert that the product’s development, manufacturing, and packaging are “cruelty-free.”

What does the mask claim to do?

The bologna-inspired face mask (Image via OscarMayer/YouTube)

Oscar Mayer claimed that their bologna face mask helps retain moisture by using collagen, eliminating dryness of the skin. According to their product description, the mask will also help to hydrate the skin, reduce visible “fine lines and wrinkles, ” and make the facial skin more elastic.

In their press release, the firm claimed:

“The masks will rejuvenate your beauty routine, while also bringing an unexpected smile to your face.”

They also loosely stated that using these bologna-inspired facial masks would increase serotonin levels. The masks also provide some level of anti-inflammatory. The bologna masks are instructed to be put on a clean face as per the product package. Moreover, they should be removed 10 to 20 minutes after application.

