Oscars 2024: Best-dressed female celebrities

Many stars showed up to the Oscars 2024 Awards ceremony, an eagerly awaited event in the awards season.

Even though this is an awards season full of blockbuster movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon, we weren't prepared to see such stunning fashion statements.

Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy, and many more prominent women stepped it up in their incredibly stylish gowns for the annual awards show.

More details about the best-dressed women at Oscars 2024

1) Ariana Grande

Expand Tweet

While making her very first appearance at the Oscar 2024 Awards, Ariana Grande had a surprisingly fantastic entrance.

The singer channeled Wicked's Glinda as she walked the red carpet tonight on the grounds of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She wore a cotton-candy pink column dress that was a bespoke creation by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

The gown's design included delicate ruching that went from the top to the bottom.

Attachments that resembled clouds and were shaped like pillows were attached to the waist, and they expanded into an impressive train that followed behind her.

A massive pink necklace adorned with gemstones and complementing drop earrings from Tiffany & Co. were the finishing touches to the ensemble, as if that weren't enough to complete the outfit.

2) Zendaya

When Zendaya came on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2024, she was donning a column gown by Giorgio Armani Privé featuring black and pink tones.

The actress looked absolutely stunning in an antique rose silk outfit that included a single knotted strap. Law Roach was the stylist that styled her hair, and she wore it in delicate waves.

An stitched palm tree print plus a gunmetal-colored paillette bodice are two of the embellishments that are included on this garment.

3) Emma Stone

Expand Tweet

Emma Stone graced the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood wearing a stunning aquamarine bespoke Louis Vuitton ensemble. The ensemble was made up of a strapless corset top complemented by a striking peplum accent as well as a floor-length skirt.

The two pieces were embossed with an elaborate pattern that resembled a seashell.

Stone completed the ensemble by accessorizing it with a magnificent choker necklace made of white diamonds that featured a big yellow diamond in the center, as well as white diamond studs and engagement rings. Her hair was styled in a lovely wavy pattern, and she carried natural makeup.

4) Florence Pugh

At the Oscars 2024, Florence Pugh made an outstanding impression by arriving on the red carpet outside of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She wore a look that was taken directly from Del Core's Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear range. A sculpted sheer corset that has been coated in dazzling beads that resemble water is prominently featured in the gorgeous silver garment.

There is also a peplum design that is curved at the hem of the corset, and it extends into a long embroidered skirt that has a minor train.

5) Becky G

During the Oscars 2024, the singer stunned the red carpet by donning a strapless Vera Wang gown that featured a thigh-high split down the middle.

When it came to her accessories, the singer wore black extended fingerless gloves and black shoes to complement her outfit. She was styled by Morgan.

6) Anya Taylor-Joy

In the most glitzy manner conceivable, Anya Taylor-Joy made her red carpet debut at the Oscars 2024 Award event.

The actress from The Queen's Gambit wore a Dior Haute Couture strapless sequined ball gown when she arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. An homage to Christian Dior's legendary Junon dress from his Fall/Winter 1949–1950 show, this magnificent silver-gray outfit had a full skirt adorned with layers of jeweled petal-shaped flaps.

These were some of the celebs that rocked the Oscars 2024 red carpet with their distinctive flairs and eccentric styles.