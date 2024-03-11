Oscars 2024: Did Best Actress winner Emma Stone ever appear on Reality TV? Details explored 

Emma Stone recently made headlines after being honored with the Best Actress award at the Oscars 2024 for her performance in Poor Things. Over the years, Emma Stone has established herself as one of the foremost actresses in Hollywood. However, before kickstarting her acting career in films, the Oscar-winning actress had made an appearance on reality television.

Apart from Poor Things, Emma Stone is widely known for her performances in Superbad and The Amazing Spiderman. However, her brief stint in reality televison lies largely forgotten. A report by EW from 2014 carried a throwback to Emma's reality television career. According to the publication, back in 2004, Emma appeared on a competitive reality television series called The New Partridge Family.

Emma Stone's reality television appearance explored

Emma Stone rose to prominence for her role in the comedy/drama Superbad in 2007. It wasn't, however, her first attempt to showcase her talent.

In Search of the New Partridge Family was a competitive reality show that debuted on VH1 back in 2004. The program was looking for actors to be in a television series, titled The New Partridge Family. Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone gained popularity on the show, performing onstage to hits like Pat Benatar's We Belong and Meredith Brooks’ Bitch.

As per a report by Rolling Stone, Emma opened up about her first stepping stones into the reality TV industry. In an interview with Newsweek, she said:

"It was totally, 100 percent a reality show. My mom had never pushed me to audition for anything, but she saw a commercial on TV for it and said, ‘You look like Susan Dey a little, and just dyed your hair brown … Why don’t you give this a shot? I have a weird feeling.’ I did it and ended up winning. I don’t regret it for a minute."

Speaking about her first foray into reality television, Emma told Vogue back in 2014:

"You go in there rolling your eyes, thinking, ‘this is just a reality search competition,’ but then you’re there for seven weeks, and you just really, really want to win."

Although Emma managed to land a role on the program, her portrayal of Laurie Partridge was never realized since The New Partridge Family was never taken up. Thankfully, there are YouTube videos from her time singing on VH1.

A look into Emma Stone Oscars 2024 appearance

Emma dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in 2024, leaving both fashionistas and fans in awe of her stunning appearance. The Academy Award-winning actress looked stunning on the red carpet in a pastel blue strapless dress with a fish-cut design. Her makeup and hairdo complemented the whole ensemble.

With well-picked accessories, Emma gave her gorgeous gown the ideal finishing touch at the 2024 Oscars. Her pendant made of diamonds and topaz matched her pastel blue dress to a tee. It created a subtle harmony that brought out the gown's beauty and added a hint of glitz.

Meanwhile, Emma's straight, flowing hair gave her a "mermaid" look at the 2024 Oscars, as many fans noted. She chose a thin eyeliner, smokey brown eyeshadow, and a smidge of mascara to create a subtle, glamorous look.

On March 10, 2024, the Oscars ceremony took place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 96th Academy Awards were successfully held with Amelia Dimoldenberg hosting the pre-show before the main event.