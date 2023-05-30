Is a Superbad sequel in the works starring New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe? He was seen at courtside with McLovin', starting the intrigue.

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe shared a light moment with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, more popularly known as McLovin'. (Image credit: Reddit.com)

What's certain is that the athlete and the actor had an encounter during a recent Boston Celtics game.

Patriots fans on Reddit took notice and shared these comments.

To answer the final comment, Christopher Mintz-Plasse (a.k.a. McLovin') is a lifelong Boston sports fan. His father was born in Worcester and raised in Webster, Massachusetts.

The 33-year-old actor got his popular nickname from the 2007 movie "Superbad." In that movie, he played Fogell, an underage geek who faked his driver’s license to purchase alcoholic beverages. He used the name McLovin’ and “lives” at Momona Street in Honolulu.

His character’s popularity made the name a social media reference for antiheroic individuals trying outrageous or improbable tasks. “McLovin” also describes nerdy-looking kids who try to look cool or tough.

Aside from "Superbad," Mintz-Plasse also starred in the two "Kick-Ass" movies and appeared alongside Jack Black and Michael Cera in "Year One."

He also voiced Fishlegs Ingerman in the "How to Train Your Dragon" series and King Gristle Jr. in the two "Trolls" movies. He reprised his Fishlegs role in the "DreamWorks Dragons" television series aired on Netflix and Cartoon Network.

Mintz-Plasse is also a musician, playing drums for The Young Rapscallions from 2007 to 2015. He also founded the band Bear on Fire.

Bailey Zappe needs McLovin's confidence to win the Patriots’ starting quarterback role

The 2021 Conference USA Most Valuable Player will look to push Mac Jones for the starting quarterback role. There were offseason rumors about the Patriots potentially entertaining trade offers for Jones because of an alleged rift between him and coach Bill Belichick.

However, it was nothing but speculation as the play-caller from Alabama remains on the roster.

The quarterback from Western Kentucky did have his moments during his rookie year. He had 309 passing yards and two touchdowns in a victory over the Cleveland Browns. A week before, he led New England to a 29-0 blowout of the Detroit Lions.

Those performances will prompt Belichick to declare the starting quarterback role up for grabs. Therefore, Jones and Zappe will compete fiercely at training camp.

Aside from living his NFL dream, things are looking up for Bailey Zappe after proposing to his long-time partner, Hannah Lewis.

