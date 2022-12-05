What time will VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 2 air? Unexpected guests bring tension

The second episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 will air on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

The episode will bring new tensions as a few unexpected guests change the dynamics of the group at the Caribbean Carnival hosted by Amara La Negra. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Amara La Negra hosts a Caribbean Carnival where unexpected guests change the dynamics among the group; while some are able to apologize and others able to forgive, the energy shift rocks day two of the family reunion.”

In the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise will be seen meeting up in international waters for the first time.

Amara La Negra hosts a Caribbean Carnival on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The star-studded cast of the new season features fan favorites from Atlanta, Miami, New York, and Hollywood as they travel to Jamaica for a two-week vacation.

Shay Johnson, Amara La Negra, Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin, Mariahlynn, Karlie Redd, Safaree, and others will join the cast of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3. Singer and entertainer Amara La Negra is bringing friends and family members together this season by hosting a Caribbean Carnival.

While she is gathering everyone to help them sort out their issues and have a good time, this is easier said than done as new conflicts and tensions arise among the group due to the arrival of unexpected guests.

The ladies will be seen fighting again, and drinks are also thrown at the party. The men are left in shock as they try to control the situation.

About Amara La Negra

On the third season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Amara hopes she gets to hang out with Spice. Speaking about her, Amara told wsvn.com:

“I admire her so much as a woman, as an entrepreneur, as an artist. I love how she represents her country, her people, her humbleness. We had already spoken on many occasions through social media but never had the possibility of meeting each other and really getting to know each other.”

While talking about her time in Jamaica, Amara told the outlet, that the “food was bomb, the ambiance was amazing.” She even heaped praise on the Jamaicans as they “are so humble and welcoming.” Given the amazing hospitality, Amara said she enjoyed her time in Jamaica and can’t wait to go back there once again.

Amara is the main protagonist of the Miami franchise. The singer grew up in Miami and later immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic.

In season 2 of the show, Amara went head-to-head with cast members Keyara and Jessie Woo, who accused her of stealing her boyfriend. Amara even got into an altercation with Jojo, who claimed she "put roots" on her.

Amara joined Love & Hip Hop: Miami in 2018, which showcased her efforts to make a name for herself in the music industry. She has even appeared on several shows, including on season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Leave It to Stevie, Love & Hip Hop Awards: Most Certified and 40 Greatest Love & Hip Hop Moments: The Reboot.

Tune in on Monday on VH1 to watch the new episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.

