Osheaga Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Osheaga Festival, scheduled to take place in 2023 in Montreal, has revealed its headliners. This is the 16th iteration of Osheaga’s Music and Arts Festival, which will take place from August 4 to 6, at the Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saint Helen’s Island, which is an island on the Saint Lawrence River.

Grammy-winning artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Rufus Du Sol have been announced as festival headliners. More information about the Osheaga lineup will be released closer to the festival.

While Rufus Du Sol and Billie Eilish were part of the Osheaga festival in 2019 and 2018, respectively, Kendrick Lamar headlined the festival in 2015.

Osheaga Festival 2023 headliners and ticket details

As of now, only the headliners for the festival have been announced.

August 4, 2023: Rüfüs Du Sol

August 5, 2023:Billie Eilish

August 6, 2023: Kendrick Lamar

A presale can be accessed by American Express card members via the festival’s official website starting December 15 at 11 am ET via Ticketmaster. The public on sale for Osheaga’s tickets will begin on December 16 at 10:00 am EST. General admission tickets will start at CA $375. Passes to the Casino de Montreal will cost CA $710. Additionally, platinum tickets for the festival are priced at CA $1550.

More about the headliners

Among the headliners are Rufus Du Sol, which is an Australian alternative dance group from Sydney. The group consists of Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George, and James Hunt. Their best work includes their debut album titled Atlas and their single You Were Right, which bagged an ARIA Award in 2015 for Best Dance Release.

The trio recently announced the second iteration of their Sundream festival, scheduled to take place from May 4 to 7 in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. The festival lineup includes UK club Michael Bibi, deep house band Tale of U, live electronic group MonoLink, and live sets from Tennis and Carlita. El Ganzo Sculpture Gardens in Mexico will host the four-day festival.

Billie Eilish is headlining the second day of the Osheaga festival. The 20-year old multi Grammy-award winner headlined several festivals earlier this year, including Coachella and Glastonbury festivals. Earlier this year, she spoke about the lack of female headliners at festivals and said:

“I would see these line-ups for festivals and it was all dudes. And it was all artists I liked, but it was just like, ‘When will women be involved? Women have to have a million back-up dancers and a million costume changes and their hair done, and crazy costumes and stage set-up.”

Eilish became the second youngest artist to win an Academy Award for best original song earlier this year for the James Bond song No Time to Die, which she wrote with her brother, Finneas.

Headlining the Osheaga festival on the last day is Grammy-award winner Kendrick Lamar. Lamar released his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers earlier in May. The album peaked on the Billboard 200 and received various nods at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album and a nomination for Album of the Year.

