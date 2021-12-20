Our Beloved Summer Episode 4: Choi Ung and Yeon Su go through another wringer

In Our Beloved Summer Episode, 4 Choi Ung (Choi Woo Shik) is forced to face his nemesis because he agreed to work on a project with his ex-girlfriend Yeon Su (Kim Da Mi). The two decided to work together after Ung realized that the project would give him an opportunity to draw the building designed by an architect who inspired him.

His best friend Ji Ung also convinced them to work together on another documentary in Our Beloved Summer. This one would depict the lives of the school students who had charmed viewers years ago.

However, there is history among them that the audience would not know. They started dating only after shooting for the documentary in school.

Now that they are not in a relationship in Our Beloved Summer, a lot of their encounters are awkward. Their breakup was not mutual, and it was genuinely messy.

When Choi Ung had asked Yeon Su if he was the easiest to dump whenever she had a difficult time, the latter responded that their relationship was the only thing she had that she could dump.

Choi Ung blames Yeon Su for ruining her life in Our Beloved Summer

He was hurt and shocked by her response, and for a long time after their breakup, he couldn't function normally. His daily life was affected, and things turned chaotic before it got a tad bit better for Ung.

At this time in Our Beloved Summer, he started to sketch buildings seriously, which helped him hone his art and create a unique space for himself in the art scene. This was also when he met Nu A, an artist who plagiarized Choi Ung's style, but instead claimed that it was the other way round.

Ji Ung and Choi Ung's other friend, Eun Ho, did not know much about Nu A in Our Beloved Summer Episode 4. However, they did know that the two had crossed paths before becoming popular artists.

While Choi Ung decided to keep his identity a secret in Our Beloved Summer and lived as a recluse, Nu A did everything to plaster his face and name everywhere. If not for Yeon Su's project, Choi Ung wouldn't have faced Nu A again, but her client planned an event behind her back.

While it was supposed to be a live painting show featuring Choi Ung alone, now, Nu A was to be featured alongside him. Of course, this was a big hit for the former, who was already accused of plagiarism. What hurt him further was that Yeon Su overlooked the project, and she hadn't informed him.

That triggered the trauma she had inflicted on him, so he decided to confront her in front of everyone. However, he was unaware that Yeon Su had no idea of their project's new development.

Also Read Article Continues below

She was caught as much by surprise as him, but when he asked her if Yeon Su was aware of the latest decision, she couldn't answer him. Choi Ung reiterated that she was the one who always ruined his life in Our Beloved Summer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer