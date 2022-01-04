Our Beloved Summer episode 9: Choi Ung wants to be friends with Yeon Su, but she is still in love with him

Kook Yeon Su (Kim Da Mi) and Choi Ung’s (Choi Woo Shik) relationship continues to get a lot more complicated in Our Beloved Summer. At the end of the previous episode of Our Beloved Summer, Choi Ung kisses Yeon Su.

She is in shock when it happens and even responds to him, before she realizes that she is crossing a line.

The latest episode begins with Ji Ung’s reaction to Yeon Su running away from her ex-boyfriend. Audiences first learn all about the former's attempts to stay away from Yeon Su.

He attempts to forget her, and consciously makes an effort to abandon memories of his love for her. Unfortunately, she returns unexpectedly and that throws a spanner in all of Ji Ung’s plan.

His feelings for her return and this time in Our Beloved Summer, they are full blown. He decides not to stay away from her this time. Unfortunately for him though, Yeon Su comes to an important realization after her kiss with Choi Ung.

Why does Yeon Su decide to stay the night with Choi Ung in Our Beloved Summer?

Yeon Su ponders her kiss with Choi Ung for days before she steps out to talk to her friend. It is when she speaks to her friend that she realizes why she had been worried all these days.

Since the kiss, she did not have the courage to reach out to Choi Ung because she is worried that he may call it a big mistake.

She wants him and is very much in love with him in Our Beloved Summer. Choi Ung may not feel the same way and that is what worries her the most. So she gets drunk instead and arrives at Choi Ung’s doorstep to take out her anger and frustration at him.

She decides to have it out with him and berates him for not reaching out to her after that kiss in Our Beloved Summer.

He handles her with ease. It is as if he perfectly understands her temperament and lets her rant before he speaks. Choi Ung tells her that he is not going to call the kiss a mistake but he doesn't want to date her again either.

The dark time that he experienced in the past after breaking up with Yeon Su is still fresh in his mind. He doesn’t want to return to such depressing days in Our Beloved Summer.

Yet, he is also aware of the fact that he may not be able to live without Yeon Su. That is why he suggests that the two of them become friends. However, the idea is alien to Yeon Su. This new approach confuses and annoys her.

So she decides to play along and acts as she would with a friend. She tells him that she is going to stay the night at his place. The next morning, she refuses to leave. This push and pull dynamic between the two continues in Our Beloved Summer.

That very night, Yeon Su realizes that she must make her own plans if she wants to restart their relationship. The question now is if she will be successful.

