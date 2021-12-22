Our Beloved Summer episode 5: Choi Ung shocks Yeon Su, asks if she wants to stay the night with him

Our Beloved Summer’s latest episode began with Choi Ung’s (Choi Woo Shik) unfair treatment of Yeon Su (Kim Da Mi). He knew that Yeon Su was not the kind of person to backstab someone, especially him. So when he blamed her for ruining her life, it was only his trauma from the past that influenced him.

While he realized this by the end of this episode, his anger managed hurt Yeon Su deeply by then. She may seem brusque and cold, but Yeon Su is sensitive around people that she is close to and Choi Ung is one of those few people. She also ensured that the client knew that it was wrong of him to spring something on Choi Ung unexpectedly.

Even when Choi Ung was accused of being a plagiarist in Our Beloved Summer, she put together proof to send it to the client and ensure that they understood the ground reality. However, she hadn’t expected her client to use the controversy to create an issue around the opening of their building.

Choi Ung decides to work with NuA in Our Beloved Summer

After much consideration in Our Beloved Summer, and advice from his manager, (who also happened to be his friend) Choi Ung decided that it would be smart of him to use this opportunity to upstage NuA. While he doesn’t seem like the kind of person who would take gossip and speculation seriously, he does seem to want to put an end to all the bad talk about his work.

Not only does he agree to work on the new proposal in Our Beloved Summer, he also promises an exciting show for people. He was to work for 100 hours on his piece, which he would complete during the live show. He worked day and night, without sleep and succeeded on his project. However, he worried his friends and Yeon Su with his unbelievable work schedule.

At this point in Our Beloved Summer, Yeon Su is also hurt that Ung acted as if he was a stranger and not her former lover. He seemed to be at peace with their break up. This hurt her because she continued to reel from their relationship still.

There continued to be a part of her that was in love with Ung, and she was just not ready to accept the same. This pushed her to arrive at his doorstep with a flask of calming tea. The question now is how the two will face the morning, after Ung asked Yeon Su to stay the night with her.

Edited by Danyal Arabi