Our Flag Means Death season 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Our Flag Means Death season 2 released on Max on Thursday, October 5. Unlike season 1, the ongoing edition of the period romantic comedy will consist of eight episodes. The first season of Our Flag Means Death, comprising 10 episodes, ran from March 3 to March 24, 2022.

The makers of the series premiered the first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death season 2 on Thursday, leaving fans over the moon. The first two episodes were helmed by creator and co-executive producer David Jenkins, while the third had Andrew DeYoung enlisted as the director.

New episodes of the show will release every Thursday, and the finale is scheduled to air on October 26, 2023.

Our Flag Means Death season 2: Episode count, duration, and more details explored

The much-awaited episodes 4 and 5 of Our Flag Means Death season 2 will hit Max on October 12, 2023. Meanwhile, the next two installments will air on October 19, 2023. Each episode of Our Flag Means Death season 2 will last for 26-36 minutes.

The complete release schedule of season 2 is as follows:

Episode 1 – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Episode 2 – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Episode 3 – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Episode 4 – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Episode 5 – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Episode 6 – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Episode 7 – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Episode 8 – Thursday, October 26, 2023

The release time for each episode as per different timezones is:

Pacific Daylight Time - 12 am

Eastern Daylight Time - 3 am

Central European Summer Time - 9 am

India Standard Time - 12:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - 6 pm

Our Flag Means Death season 2 does not have a release date in the UK as of this writing. This was the case for the debut season as well. Season 1 was released on BBC iPlayer in January this year, several months after the Max premiere. By that calculation, Our Flag Means Death season 2 could release in the UK by August 2024.

The synopsis for season 2 reads:

“After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge.”

It continues:

“Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now they have to survive it.”

The cast of the series includes:

Rhys Darby

Ewen Bremner

Joel Fry

Samson Kayo

Nathan Foad

Vico Ortiz

Matthew Maher

Kristian Nairn

Rory Kinnear

Con O'Neill

Guz Khan

David Fane

Taika Waititi

Samba Schutte

While Rhys Darby leads the show as the Gentleman Pirate Stede Bonnet, Taika Waititi takes on the role of his love interest, a legendary and feared pirate captain, Edward "Ed" Teach / Blackbeard.

Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death is currently streaming on Max.