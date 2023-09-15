Our Flag Means Death Season 2 trailer breakdown: Three key takeaways 

Our Flag Means Death season 2, the hit period adventure romantic comedy series, is all set to return on October 5, 2023, exclusively on HBO's streaming platform Max. Created by David Jenkins, the series has gained much popularity among viewers due to its hilariously woven, riveting storyline and representation of the LGBTQ+ community.

Max released the official trailer for the upcoming Our Flag Means Death season 2 on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The trailer provides exciting glimpses of season 2, and followers of the show are excited to see what's in store for them.

By the looks of it, the new season will be more action-packed than the first season. The trailer also showcases that the show will dive deeper into the relationship between Stede and Edward, aka Blackbeard. Let's jump in and find out some of the biggest highlights from the official trailer of Our Flag Means Death season 2 without further ado.

From plot to cast, three significant takeaways from Max's Our Flag Means Death season 2 official trailer

1) Stede will go on a journey to find Edward

The official trailer for the second season of Our Flag Means Death begins with the series' lead character, Stede Bonnet, regretting how he let Edward down. He also talks about his regret of missing the opportunity to tell him how he feels for him in the show's first season. Stede then decides to begin a journey to look for Edward, aka Blackbeard.

In the previous season, the two characters develop a romantic relationship. However, as showcased in the official trailer for season 2, they are on a break. However, as the trailer unfolds, viewers can see them reuniting again. Thus, seeing how their relationship will turn out in the new season will be intriguing.

2) A massive war is on its way

A still from the official trailer for Our Flag Means Death season 2 (Image Via Max/YouTube)

Throughout the trailer for the upcoming season 2 of the series, the audience can see glimpses of several action-packed sequences and preparations for big battles. This only indicates that a massive war is brewing in the world of the pirates. The trailer also displays Stede trying his best to prove his worth as a pirate.

Although the trailer does not reveal much about the nature of this upcoming war and why it will begin, it is quite understandable that both Stede and Blackbeard will play a significant role in the war.

3) Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi will reprise their roles

Stills of Taika Waititi as Edward and Rhys Darby as Stede in the official trailer for Our Flag Means Death season 2 (Images Via Max/YouTube)

As showcased in the newly launched trailer, both the lead actors from season 1 of Our Flag Means Death, Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, will be seen reprising their fan-favorite lead roles as the star-crossed pirate pair, Stede Bonnet and Edward "Ed" Teach / Blackbeard, respectively.

Rhys Darby's Stede Bonnet is more determined than ever to prove his mettle to the world of pirates and is worthy of his title. In contrast, Taika Waititi's Blackbeard is quite heartbroken after separating from Stede. It will be interesting to see what adventures and drama will unfold when they meet again in the new season.

Don't forget to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2, which will premiere on Max on October 5, 2023.