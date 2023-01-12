"She has 20 husbands": Our Flag Means Death star Leslie Jones opens up on her character in HBO series

Our Flag Means Death star Leslie Jones recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about her character, Spanish Jackie, from the HBO period rom-com. She said,

"She (her character in the show) has a wooden hand. She has 20 husbands. And she don't give a f**k."

Leslie Jones' character, Spanish Jackie, is a charismatic pirate captain with several husbands and does not fear anybody. The first season of Our Flag Means Death premiered on HBO Max in March 2022, and received highly positive reviews from critics.

Our Flag Means Death star Leslie Jones opens up on her character, her co-star Fred Armisen, and more

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Leslie Jones thanked viewers for their love for the character. She said,

''Thank you all for the love y'all gave Spanish Jackie. That is just, like, one of my most favorite things I've ever played.''

Jones later went on to speak about her co-star, Fred Armisen, who plays the role of one of Jackie's husbands named Geraldo. She spoke at length about him and their friendship. She said,

"Fred is one of my favorite people. He's one of my favorite people in the world 'cause Fred knows how to ride the boat. You know what I'm saying? He knows how to get in the boat and be part of the team and make that boat thrive. Like, he's so good and quick. And the sweetest. The sweetest individual."

Leslie Jones also said that she and Fred Armisen often improvise while filming and described his character in the show as one of her "special husbands." She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Jackie on the show.

Apart from Our Flag Means Death, Leslie Jones has starred in a number of popular and critically acclaimed films and shows over the years, including Ghostbusters, Coming 2 America, Masterminds, and many more.

More details about Our Flag Means Death plot and cast

Our Flag Means Death tells the story of Stede Bonnet, who decides to become a pirate. It depicts his numerous struggles, challenges, and adventures as he goes through a number of emotions amidst a crippling existential crisis. The official synopsis of the show, as per WarnerMedia Press, reads:

"The unique new comedy is (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge."

The description further reads,

"Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas."

The show features Rhys Darby in the lead role as Stede Bonnet. He's received critical acclaim for his performance in the lead role. Starring alongside him in key supporting roles are Leslie Jones, Taika Waititi, and Ewen Bremner, among many others. The series is helmed by noted writer and producer David Jenkins.

Our Flag Means Death is streaming on HBO Max.

