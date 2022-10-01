“Always wanted the fairytale”: Rita Ora gushes about Taika Waititi after secret wedding reports

British songstress Rita Ora is "very much in love" with her new husband Taika Waititi.

Recently, while appearing on Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, the 31-year-old gushed about the Jojo Rabbit star, to whom she tied the knot this summer, stating:

"I'm in love, very much in love. I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love. Amen."

The Poison singer expressed how she is in a good place and feels thankful for having Waititi as her partner, the kind she had always dreamt of having, adding:

"I love love. I've always been such a believer in it and I always felt like — I always wanted the fairytale. That's what I grew up loving. And my parents have been together for over 30 years, so for me, I was always about that like, love, finding a partner and all that, so I'm really happy I did. But I made that choice."

Rita Ora concluded by giving Taika Waiti a shout out, adding that he is "lovely" and "funny".

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's brief relationship timeline

As per Rita Ora's Instagram post for Valentines Day 2022, she and now-husband Taika Waititi crossed each other's paths in 2018.

The duo have been quite low-key about their relationship since the beginning, but sparked dating rumors in 2021, after Ora posted an Instagram picture hugging an unidentified man. This led fans to believe that it was none other than the Free Guy star.

Ora and Waititi first made their red carpet debut in August 2021, in Los Angeles, when they walked together at the Suicide Squad premiere. Since then, they have made multiple public appearances together at movie premieres, concerts, award functions, and the Met Gala.

The Daily Mail then reported that the duo had gotten engaged in June 2022, and shortly after, Ora was seen wearing a gold ring on her finger, which led fans to believe that they have gotten married secretly.

E! News also had reported early in September 2022 that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi had secretly tied the knot. In its interview, Ora hinted about throwing a bigger party for their wedding celebration.

When Jaime Winstone prompted the songstress to spill some beans about her marriage,stating she looked genuinely happy, Ora replied with:

"I hope so!"

This is the second time that Taika Waititi has tied the knot, as he was earlier married to New Zealand-based film producer Chelsea Winstanley. The ex-couple got married in New York, in 2011, after meeting each other for a documentary series on Maori artists.

They share two daughters together, Te Hinekāhu (7) and Matewa Kiritapu (4). According to Page Six, the ex-couple divorced in 2018, but did not discuss it publicly until 2020.

