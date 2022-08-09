Who is Chelsea Winstanley? All about Taika Waititi's ex wife and children as director reportedly marries Rita Ora

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi has reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend Rita Ora in an intimate ceremony.

As per The Sun, Waititi, 46, and Ora, 31, exchanged their vows in London and Ora changed her surname to be Mrs. Waititi-Ora.

Spilling details of their secret ceremony, a source told the publication:

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

The insider also added that the Poison crooner plans on keeping her private life under wraps, but the couple might have a big celebration soon.

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding. A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine."

While this is the first time that Rita Ora has gotten married, Taika Waititi was previously married to Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he shares two kids.

All you need to know about Taika Waititi's former wife, Chelsea Winstanley

Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley first met after Winstanley interviewed the filmmaker for a television documentary series on Maori artists. They married in 2011 in New York City.

Winstanley happens to be a New Zealand-based film producer who has several documentaries and short films to her credit like Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen, Te Whakarauora Tangata, Ebony Society, Meathead, Night Shift, Sonny, My Older Brother, Waru, Sech'el, Little King, Forgive Me, and more.

As per IMDb, Chelsea also produced 2019's mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, as well as the Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit.

Aside from producing and directing, Chelsea also sits as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' production branch. Winstanley was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. She has a son, Maia, whom she raised as a single mother.

On the personal front, Winstanley shares two daughters with Waititi, Te Hinekāhu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4. Waititi's daughters often accompany him at movie premieres and he often shares their photos on his Instagram handle.

The girls attended the 2019 launch of The Lion King with Waititi along with the 2022 release of his directorial film Thor: Love And Thunder. The two girls also star in the film as the Asgardian children.

As per Page Six, the Kiwi couple separated in 2018 but did not talk about it in public until 2020.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora did not shy away to show their love for each other

Waititi and Ora reportedly met in 2018, as per an Instagram post shared by the Let You Love Me singer on 2022 Valentines day.

However, they sparked dating rumors in 2021 after the singer posted a picture of an unidentified man hugging her, which led fans to suggest that he is none other than Waititi himself.

The two made their red carpet debut in August 2021 at the Suicide Squad premiere in Los Angeles. Since then, they have made several public appearances together at concerts, award functions, movie premieres, and even the Met Gala.

As per the Daily Mail, the couple got engaged two months ago and have been photographed on several occasions donning a gold band on their ring fingers, which led to speculation that they have gotten married.

