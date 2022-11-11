HMM's new holiday movie, Our Italian Christmas Memories, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The film tells the story of the Colucci siblings, who set out to cook their grandmother's delicious pasta to help their grandfather, who's suffering from dementia, rekindle fond memories.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Crown Media Press:

''The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother's legendary pasta sauce.''

The movie features Sarah Power and Beau Bridges in the lead roles, along with many others playing crucial supporting roles. Our Italian Christmas Memories is helmed by Catherine Cyran.

HMM's Our Italian Christmas Memories cast: Sarah Power and others promise a warm watch

1) Sarah Power as Anna Coluccia

Sarah Power plays the role of Anna Coluccia in Our Italian Christmas Memories. Power looks charming in the movie's sneak peek, wherein she's seen conversing with her grandfather's doctor. Apart from Our Italian Christmas Memories, Sarah Power has appeared in various films and shows like Wild Roses, Killjoys, Good Witch, and Nantucket Noel, to name a few.

2) Beau Bridges as Vincent Coluccia

Actor Beau Bridges essays the role of Vincent Coluccia, the Coluccia siblings' grandfather suffering from dementia in the film. Bridges looks equally impressive in the movie's sneak peek, wherein he's seen with his granddaughter at a clinic. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actor. Bridges' other memorable appearances came in Will & Grace, The Second Civil War, One Night in Miami..., and many more.

3) Markian Tarasiuk as Dr. Greg

Actor Markian Tarasiuk stars as Dr. Greg in Our Italian Christmas Memories. Tarasiuk seems to be playing Mr. Coluccia's doctor, but apart from that, not many other details about his role are revealed. Tarasiuk's other acting credits include There's Someone Inside Your House, A Homecoming for the Holidays, and Christmas Jars, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also stars several others in critical supporting/minor, including:

Jesse Irving as RJ Coluccia

Morgana Wyllie as Ella Coluccia

Gwenda Lorenzetti as Madelynn Coluccia

Parveen Dosanjh as Nathalie Wolford

Alisha-Marie Ahamed as Monica Banks

Michele Scarabelli as Dontata Colucci

Craig March as Dominic Banks

Chris Cope as David Reitman

Johnny Perrotta as Rocco

Madeleine Kelders as Nurse Ellen

Michelle Fisk as Diana Rose

Cassandra Cavalli as a Younger Madelynn

Ella Wejr as a Young Anna

Bentley Storteboom as a Young RJ

Aletheia Berry as a Young Ella

Hallmark Moves and Mysteries dropped a sneak peek of the film on October 28, 2022, and it shows a scene wherein Anna takes her grandfather to the clinic, wherein she has a casual conversation with her grandfather's doctor. The conversation seems to have a romantic undertone, but not many details are known about their relationship.

Based on the sneak peek, viewers can expect a well-written, lighthearted family drama similar in tone to A Magical Christmas Village and Lights, Camera, Christmas!.

Don't forget to catch Our Italian Christmas Memories on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

