OwlKitty's 'Titanic with a Cat' video goes viral and the internet just can't get enough 

A Titanic spoof video created by OwlKitty is going viral on social media. Though it showcases Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, a black cat named Lizzy has replaced the movie's actress, Kate Winslet, which has left fans in a tizzy.

The ‘Titanic with a Cat’ video was created in honor of this year's Valentine's Day.

A clip from the Titanic trailer, where Jack holds a cat instead of his beau Rose, has become the internet's favorite meme.

OwlKitty's official YouTube channel has amassed over 1.72 million subscribers. They have uploaded many such parodies including Jurassic Park But With A Cat, a John Wick remix titled When Your Cat Is A Trained Assassin and Home Alone with my Cat.

OwlKitty's Titanic video goes viral online

The minute-long video includes DiCaprio on a voyage aboard the Titanic with his muse Lizzy, the fluffy black cat. The two spend time together spotting dolphins, dancing together, looking at the sunset, and partaking in the infamous scene where Lizzy sits on a sofa asking to be painted like Jack's French girls.

Lizzy also shares off some water droplets as she observes Jack's impending death.

The cat proved to be a versatile actress with her role as romantic leads and terrifying monsters.

A few reactions to the viral video include:

NotGeorgeLucas @NotGeorgeLucas1 Kate Winslett is great and all, but #Titanic with a Cat is sooooo much better! Kate Winslett is great and all, but #Titanic with a Cat is sooooo much better! 😆 https://t.co/hBjMNWoClB

Dipper || Prad || Mr.Pudding 🍒 @whosIaughingn0w Titanic recasted with actors Cat Winslet and leo DeCatprio



and guess what.. at the end of the movie.. both survive cuz the plank has space for both of them



best Valentine's day movie to watch Titanic recasted with actors Cat Winslet and leo DeCatprioand guess what.. at the end of the movie.. both survive cuz the plank has space for both of thembest Valentine's day movie to watch https://t.co/oDKXfWXqTM

cdf @AugustaAtrox @joemcken @Owl__Kitty Especially the part where Owl Kitty slaps Jack off the bit of wood at the end, like any kitty knocking ornaments off a flat surface. @joemcken @Owl__Kitty Especially the part where Owl Kitty slaps Jack off the bit of wood at the end, like any kitty knocking ornaments off a flat surface. https://t.co/c4iLGlpAbd

Who is Lizzy the cat?

Lizzy the cat lives with her owner Tibo Charroppin in Portland, Oregon. Charroppin makes a living out of making parody videos, which includes the cat in famous film clips, trailers, photos and more.

Olivia Boone works alongside Charroppin as the creative writer and content editor of the parodies.

The now viral video is a spoof of the movie Titanic, as mentioned above. The James Cameron masterpiece is one of the most successful movies made in history. It has grossed over two billion dollars, claimed 11 Oscars and several other prestigious awards.

The movie is considered to be the hallmark movie of the 20th century despite being released four years after the end of the century.

