Oxygen's Murdered By Morning: Who was Jarret Clark and how did he die?

The latest episode of Oxygen's Murdered by Morning focuses on the death of a teenager who was found dead after a camping trip. The teenager, named Jarret Clark, went for an overnight gathering on May 13, 2006, at a campsite on Wahoo Bay.

The next day, Jarret's parents started panicking when the boy did not return home and wasn't answering their calls. A few days later, Jarret's body was found floating in a lake near the campsite. Read further ahead to find out more about Jarret Clark and how he died.

Who was Jarret Clark?

Jarret Clark was a teenager from Oklahoma who went missing after a night out at a campsite on Wahoo Bay. The gathering was attended by a few other teens, including Brandon Hargrove, his girlfriend Courtney Manzer, Anthony Wallen, Brandon’s elder sister Dayna Hargrove, and Wayne Humphrey. Clark's parents tried calling him the next day but received no response. They were awaiting his return as it was Mother's Day and they'd made plans. A few days later, Jarret's body was found in a lake near the campsite where the overnight gathering took place.

Later investigations revealed Jarret's lungs contained water, which meant he was alive when he entered the lake. They also found signs of trauma on Jarret's body. However, due to a lack of concrete evidence, the case did not make any progress and went cold until it was reopened by the new sheriff in town, Elliot.

Elliot began the investigation from scratch in order to unveil what happened during the final few hours of Jarret's life. Elliot dismissed the original theory that it was Jarret's drunken condition that led to his death because the toxicology report revealed Jarret's blood-alcohol level was quite low. Things got further complicated when Jarret's ex-girlfriend told Elliot she'd received texts from him in the morning that didn't seem like they were written by him.

How did Jarret Clark die?

Elliot later interrogated individuals present at the gathering in Wahoo Bay. Several inconsistencies in their stories raised Elliot's suspicions. He later spoke to Wayne Humphrey, who was serving time for burglary and embezzlement in 2012. Humphrey said he held Jarret while Wallen beat and kicked him.

A witness near the campsite also mentioned she heard yelling and saw a truck. She also said that she'd heard a splash. Further, it was discovered that Jarret had been dragged as vegetation from the area was found on the teenager's clothes.

In a significant development, the police arrested Courtney Manzer after they received a statement from an individual who told authorities that Manzer confessed to murdering Jarret. According to D.A. Jack Thorp, first assistant district attorney, District 27, Oklahoma (obtained via Oxygen), Dayna Hargrove also conspired to cover up the murder. Eliot said that their crime was putting Jarret in the water after the fight.

According to Thorp, Anthony and Brandon beat Jarret Clark after they thought Jarret was flirting with Courtney. Brandon sent the texts to Jarret's girlfriend before dumping the phone, according to the investigators.

In June 2016, Wallen was sentenced to eight years in jail along with 12 years of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Dayna Hargrove and Courtney Manzer had agreed to testify for the prosecution in 2014. Hargrove pleaded guilty to obstruction and was handed a two-year probated sentence while Manzer was given a two-year prison sentence and 5 years of parole after she was charged with conspiracy to be an accessory after the fact. Brandon Hargrove died in a car accident in 2008 and did not face trial.

You can catch Murdered By Morning - Gone Camping on Oxygen.

