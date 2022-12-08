Oxygen's Snapped: What happened to Cory Allen Voss?

Cory Allen Voss, a young Navy officer and father of two, was shot five times inside his pickup truck in a parking lot near a deserted ATM in Newport News, Virginia. Sources state that Voss was killed in a murder-for-hire plot by an army veteran named David Runyon. The murder plan was orchestrated by the victim's wife, Catherina, and her lover, who wished to cash in on the insurance proceeds.

Oxygen's Snapped is scheduled to revisit Cory Allen Voss' murder case, which was fuelled by a twisted love triangle and greed. The episode, titled Catherina Voss, airs this Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET.

Here's what the synopsis says:

"A picture-perfect Navy family is shattered when the father is found shot to death after returning home from deployment; detectives are led to believe the crime is a tragic coincidence until a dark plan devised from lust and greed comes to light."

This article will further discuss the details of Voss' death and the investigation that revealed a sinister murder plot.

US Navy officer Cory Allen Voss was found shot to death inside his vehicle

Born in 1977, Cory Allen Voss was raised in Berwin, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He obtained his G.E.D. after dropping out of high school, then joined the U.S. Navy and was posted at Norfolk Naval Station in Southeast Virginia after completing his training. In 2005, Corey and Catherina Voss, along with their two children moved into a home in Newport News, Virginia.

Voss was stationed on the USS Elrod for many months, and on April 28, 2007, Catherina planned a romantic dinner for him on his first night home, not realizing that tragedy was about to hit their family soon. On April 29, at about 6 in the morning, Catherina called 911, claiming that Cory had left the house the night before to withdraw money from an ATM but failed to return home.

Meanwhile, a few hours later, a woman reported a suspicious car in a strip mall parking area. She stated that a man was slouched in the driver's seat of his truck. Authorities who arrived at the scene discovered the truck matched Catherina's description of her husband's vehicle. 30-year-old Cory Voss was found dead inside from five gunshot wounds to the abdomen, chest, and arm.

Despite the crime scene suggesting a botched burglary, Cory's brutal death led detectives to think otherwise. According to reports, on the night of the murder, surveillance footage showed Cory pulling up to a drive-through ATM from the Langley Federal Credit Union. He attempted to withdraw money but was unable to do so given that there was only $5 in his wife's account at the time.

Additionally, the video showed an unidentified, mysterious individual dressed in all black entering Cory's truck from the passenger side and pointing a gun at him. Shots were fired, and the serviceman was killed at the scene. Unfortunately, the video did not reveal the identity of the shooter.

Three individuals, including Cory Allen Voss' wife, her lover, and a hired hitman, were found guilty

Authorities then received an unexpected tip from a friend of Cory Allen Voss' wife, Catherina, who told authorities about her life, including lies about her origins in Ukraine. The friend also informed the officials about Catherina's affair with a man named Michael Draven, whom she met while Voss was away. They soon realized that she was receiving six-figure amounts in death benefits.

Authorities started tracking Catherina and her lover Michael's phone records and wiretapping their phones, which led them to David Runyon, a former Army soldier and expert marksman. Not long after, authorities found incriminating evidence connecting Runyon to Voss' murder, but their plot only started to fall apart after they both started pinning the murder on each other.

While Michael Davern and David Runyon were both found guilty at trial, the former was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and Runyon was sentenced to death. Catherina, however, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four lifetimes plus 20 years in Cory Allen Voss's murder case.

Tune in to Snapped on Oxygen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, to learn more about the case.

Poll : 0 votes