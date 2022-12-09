Catherina Voss, a Newport News mother-of-two who is currently serving four life sentences after the 2007 murder-for-hire killing of navy officer Cory Allen Voss, her husband, at an ATM, is the subject of Snapped's episode titled Catherina Voss.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"A picture-perfect Navy family is shattered when the father is found shot to death after returning home from deployment; detectives are led to believe the crime is a tragic coincidence until a dark plan devised from lust and greed comes to light."

Voss, according to the prosecution, was having an affair with a man named Michael Draven while her husband was away. In April 2007, she sent her husband to a deserted ATM where a former soldier and hired hitman named David Runyon was waiting to shoot him to death.

Her goal was to continue living with her lover while also collecting roughly half a million in insurance benefits.

Catherina Voss pleaded guilty to her crimes in November 2008 and was sentenced to four lifetimes plus 20 years in prison. She is currently serving time at the Aliceville Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama.

Catherina Voss planned her Navy husband's 2007 murder with lover Michael Draven for financial gain

In 2006, when her husband Cory Allen Voss was abroad serving in the Navy, Catherina Voss, a mother of two, met Michael Draven and the two started an affair.

They met on the social networking service MySpace and Draven told her that he was a filmmaker and photographer. In reality, he was living with his mother and supporting himself by volunteering at medical trials.

Catherina, on the other hand, bought into the act and believed that Draven could provide her with the pricey and demanding lifestyle she wanted. She continued her relationship with him even after finding out about his lies. The two of them instead focused on her husband's $400,000 life insurance policy.

The two devised a plot to kill Cory out of a desire to stay together and greed. She even hired a hitman, David Anthony Runyon, an army veteran, promising him cash.

On April 29, 2007, Catherina compelled Cory to drive to an ATM in the middle of nowhere, where he was shot five times at close range, with three of the rounds hitting his chest and abdomen, which caused his death.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Catherina immediately started enjoying a lavish lifestyle after the Navy paid the next of kin a $100,000 death payout.

She was also expected to gain nearly half a million in life insurance claims. The police wiretapped Catherina and Draven's phones and discovered they were discussing potential alibis and statements that implicated them in the crime.

Authorities also found more incriminating evidence linking David to the crime during checks on his house and car.

Officers were also able to monitor the couple's phone calls as additional evidence of their involvement and learned that they never delivered the hitman the promised money of $20,000. Catherina, Draven, and David were detained and charged with killing Cory.

Where is Catherina Voss now?

Catherina Voss pleaded guilty in court in exchange for the prosecution not demanding capital punishment.

She confessed to her involvement in her husband's murder. She was also found guilty of murder with a firearm in a violent crime, conspiracy to commit murder for hire, carjacking resulting in death, bank robbery resulting in death, and murder with a firearm in a violent crime.

Voss was sentenced to four life terms plus 20 additional years in prison. She is currently serving time at the Aliceville Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama.

Despite pleading not guilty to the crime, Michael Draven and David Runyon were also convicted during their respective trials. Draven was sentenced to life in prison without parole, and Runyon was sentenced to death.

Learn more about the case on Oxygen's Snapped.

Poll : 0 votes