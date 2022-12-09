Oxygen's Snapped: Who is Michael Draven?

In the April 2007 killing of Cory Allen Voss, a Navy sailor and Newport News father-of-two, Michael Draven was reportedly the other man involved in the murder alongside Cory's wife, Catherina Voss, who was his lover at the time. The duo orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot to get the serviceman out of their way and collect about half a million dollars in life insurance benefits.

Draven was charged as a co-conspirator in the murder of Voss on five counts by a federal grand jury in February 2008 and was ultimately found guilty on three of the counts. In November 2009, he was given a life sentence for each count (to be served consecutively) without the possibility of parole.

Oxygen's Snapped recently revisited the murder case in its episode titled Catherina Voss, which aired on December 8, 2022. The episode chronicles the case in-depth, thoroughly examining Michael Draven's involvement in the killing.

The synopsis reads:

"A picture-perfect Navy family is shattered when the father is found shot to death after returning home from deployment; detectives are led to believe the crime is a tragic coincidence until a dark plan devised from lust and greed comes to light."

Michael Draven was found guilty as the co-conspirator in Navy officer Cory Voss' 2007 murder case

Michael Draven was having an affair with Catherina Voss while she was married to the victim, Cory Voss. To get out of the marriage and for financial benefit, Catherina and Draven wanted the Navy officer dead. The two started planning ways to get him out of the way, leading them to hire a hitman. Michael reportedly spoke with the hitman over the phone on the night of the murder.

Draven took a piece of Catherina's financial gain following the murder, which she received as a result of a death benefit. He then misled authorities about his relationship with Catherina and the hitman as well as his whereabouts the night of the murder and discussed potential alibis with the hitman.

Based on the prosecution's understanding of the case, it was determined that there was more than enough evidence to prove that Draven was a co-conspirator in the Cory Voss murder-for-hire plot. Additionally, they came to the conclusion that he had assisted and encouraged the murder.

On February 13, 2008, Draven was indicted on five counts, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, carjacking resulting in death, bank robbery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit robbery affecting commerce, and murder with a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. It was concluded that Michael Draven actively participated in the plot and helped facilitate the carjacking, robbery, and murder.

On June 30, 2009, a jury trial for Draven began that lasted for twelve days. Although the court dropped a single count of the indictment, he was found guilty on three counts, including one count of conspiring to commit murder for hire, one count of carjacking and aiding such conduct, and one count of murder with a firearm in relation to a violent crime and aiding such conduct.

On November 17, 2009, Michael Draven was given a life sentence on each count, to be served concurrently, by the court.

Tune in to Snapped on Oxygen to learn more about the case.

