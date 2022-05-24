Ozuna World Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Ozuna has announced a 38-stop tour slated for June this year. The reggaeton artist revealed that the European leg of the tour will kick off on June 30 and will go through July 31. The tour will then move to the US, where the artist will play in Brooklyn, followed by Boston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Sacramento before wrapping up in Florida on December 9.

Tickets for most Ozuna shows are available via Ticketmaster and ozunaworldtour.com. Tickets will be available on sale to the general public starting May 25 at 10 am PST. Spotify Fans have access to the pre-sale from May 23 onwards.

General public onsale begins Wednesday at 10am! Presale for @Ozuna's Ozutochi World Tour on November 23 starts tomorrow at 10am! Use code INGLEWOOD: bit.ly/OzunaTW2022 General public onsale begins Wednesday at 10am! Presale for @Ozuna's Ozutochi World Tour on November 23 starts tomorrow at 10am! Use code INGLEWOOD: bit.ly/OzunaTW2022General public onsale begins Wednesday at 10am! https://t.co/M5YYSjymAG

Ozuna 2022 and 2023 Tour dates

June 30 — Seville, Spain

July 1 — Milan, Italy

July 2 — Paris, France

July 3 — Zürich, Switzerland

July 4 — Marbella, Spain

Jul 10 — Breda, The Netherlands

July 14 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Jul 15 — Rimini, Italy

July 16 — A Coruña, Spain

July 21 — Rome, Italy

July 22 — Valencia, Spain

July 24 — Ibiza, Spain

July 26 — Marbella, Spain

July 31 — Ibiza, Spain

Sept. 30 — Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Oct. 2 — Reading, PA at Santander Arena

Oct. 6 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

Oct. 9 — Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

Oct. 14 — El Paso, TX at Don Haskins Center

Oct. 15 — Midland, TX at La Hacienda Event Center

Oct. 16 — Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

Oct. 20 — Laredo, TX at Sames Arena

Oct. 21 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

Oct. 22 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Oct. 23 — Hidalgo, TX at Payne Arena

Oct. 27 — Austin, TX at Moody Center

Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Arena

Oct. 30 — San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

Nov. 5 — Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 6 — Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 10 — Ontario, CA at Toyota Arena

Nov. 11 — Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden

Nov. 12 — San Jose, CA at SAP Center

Nov. 17 — Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

Nov. 19 — Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Arena

Nov. 23 — Inglewood, CA at Kia Forum

Nov. 26 — Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

Dec. 9 — Miami, FL at FTX Arena

More about Ozuna

Ozuna, a Puerto Rican singer and rapper, is often described as the as the New King of Reggaeton. He recently released his fourth album in 2020, ENOC. He also released his Anuel AA collab Los Dioses a year later, following which he released a duet with Christina Aguilera titled, Santo, in 2022. He has also released a trio of singles over the past few months, including Deprimida, G-Wagon and Apretatio.

