Ozuna World Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Ozuna has announced a 38-stop tour slated for June this year. The reggaeton artist revealed that the European leg of the tour will kick off on June 30 and will go through July 31. The tour will then move to the US, where the artist will play in Brooklyn, followed by Boston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Sacramento before wrapping up in Florida on December 9.
Tickets for most Ozuna shows are available via Ticketmaster and ozunaworldtour.com. Tickets will be available on sale to the general public starting May 25 at 10 am PST. Spotify Fans have access to the pre-sale from May 23 onwards.
Ozuna 2022 and 2023 Tour dates
June 30 — Seville, Spain
July 1 — Milan, Italy
July 2 — Paris, France
July 3 — Zürich, Switzerland
July 4 — Marbella, Spain
Jul 10 — Breda, The Netherlands
July 14 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jul 15 — Rimini, Italy
July 16 — A Coruña, Spain
July 21 — Rome, Italy
July 22 — Valencia, Spain
July 24 — Ibiza, Spain
July 26 — Marbella, Spain
July 31 — Ibiza, Spain
Sept. 30 — Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
Oct. 2 — Reading, PA at Santander Arena
Oct. 6 — Boston, MA at TD Garden
Oct. 9 — Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena
Oct. 14 — El Paso, TX at Don Haskins Center
Oct. 15 — Midland, TX at La Hacienda Event Center
Oct. 16 — Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
Oct. 20 — Laredo, TX at Sames Arena
Oct. 21 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
Oct. 22 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center
Oct. 23 — Hidalgo, TX at Payne Arena
Oct. 27 — Austin, TX at Moody Center
Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Arena
Oct. 30 — San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena
Nov. 5 — Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 6 — Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 10 — Ontario, CA at Toyota Arena
Nov. 11 — Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden
Nov. 12 — San Jose, CA at SAP Center
Nov. 17 — Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center
Nov. 19 — Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Arena
Nov. 23 — Inglewood, CA at Kia Forum
Nov. 26 — Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
Dec. 9 — Miami, FL at FTX Arena
More about Ozuna
Ozuna, a Puerto Rican singer and rapper, is often described as the as the New King of Reggaeton. He recently released his fourth album in 2020, ENOC. He also released his Anuel AA collab Los Dioses a year later, following which he released a duet with Christina Aguilera titled, Santo, in 2022. He has also released a trio of singles over the past few months, including Deprimida, G-Wagon and Apretatio.