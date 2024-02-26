P1Harmony 2024 ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ tour - Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The P1Harmony 2024 ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ tour is scheduled to be held from April 27, 2024, to June 16, 2024 in venues across South Korea as well as the US. The tour comes in the heels of the band's first full length studio album, Killin' It, being released in February 2024.

The new P1Harmony tour, which is the band's third major tour since their formation, was announced via a post on the official X page of the band's label, FNC Entertainment, on February 25, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from February 27, 2024, at 10 am local time. General tickets will be available after that from March 1, 2024, 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the official Laylo page of the tour.

P1Harmony 2024 ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ tour dates and venues

P1Harmony started the year with the last two shows of their second tour, P1ustage H: P1ONEER, which took place across Europe. The band's last show on the tour was at the Turbinenhalle Oberhausen in Oberhausen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany on January 14, 2024.

Now, the band is set to embark on their next tour in the coming months. As part of the tour, they will also be playing at the Governors Ball Music Festival 2024, alongside artists such as Dominic Fike, The Killers and 21 Savage, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the P1Harmony ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ 2024 tour is given below:

April 27, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Olympic Hall

April 28, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Olympic Hall

May 14, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

May 17, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Music Hall at Fair Park

May 20, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Arena

May 24, 2024 – Toronto, Quebec at Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 26, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boch Center at Wang Theatre

May 30, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at The Anthem

June 1, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Fox Theatre

June 3, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at The Grand Ole Opry

June 5, 2024 – Miami, Florida at James L. Knight Center

June 8, 2024 – New York City, New York at Governors Ball Music Festival 2024

at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

June 14, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

June 16, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Kida Forum

P1Harmony released their debut full length album, Killin' It, on February 5, 2024. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Korean album chart as well as on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with the Grammy website on February 9, 2024, the band elaborated on said album, with member Keeho stating:

"This is an album where we could really cement what we're good at, what we like to do and what we want to keep doing in the future. I feel like it's kind of different from the EPs because those were more chances for us to experiment and filter out what does and doesn’t stick."

The singer continued:

"We've created so many memories and experiences where we learned what things look good on us and sounds sonically good to us. It's a really good turning point as well. Our storylines from the previous EPs are wrapping up and it's a new chapter for us moving forward."

P1 Harmony is best known for their EP, Harmony: All In, which was released on June 8, 2023. The platinum certified album peaked at number on the Korean album chart.