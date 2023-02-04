Paco Rabanne net worth: Spanish fashion designer's fortune explored in wake of his death at 88

On Friday, February 3, Paco Rabanne, a celebrated Spanish perfume and fashion designer, passed away aged 88 at his home in Portsall, Ploudalmézeau, France. However, the cause of his death is still unknown as of this article's writing.
Puig, the parent company of Rabanne's fashion and fragrance brands, confirmed the news of his passing. Here's a quote from Puig's official confirmation of the perfume and fashion designer's death:
"It is with profound sadness that Puig announces the passing of Mr. Paco Rabanne. The collaboration between the designer and the beauty and fashion company started in late 1960s when Antonio and Mariano Puig, members of the second generation of the Puig family visited Mr. Rabanne at his offices near the Folies Bergère, in Paris and sealed a trustful and durable alliance."
The Spanish fashion and fragrance company also acknowledged Rabanne's contribution to its "early and recent success," claiming that he has "played an important part in the history of Puig." The company also noted that Rabanne has "marked generations with his radical vision of fashion," and stories about him will continue to be told.
The revolutionary perfumer and designer's fashion house also paid tribute to Paco Rabanne on its Twitter handle and Instagram account. The House of Paco Rabanne honored its visionary designer and founder, calling him one of the "most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century."
"Wacko Paco," aka Paco Rabanne's net worth, was estimated at around $28 million
As per multiple reports online, the well-known fashion and perfume designer had an estimated net worth of $28 million as of 2023, which is almost £23 million. Rabanne rose to fame in the 1960s after having begun his career creating jewelry for Dior, Balenciaga, and Givenchy.
Rabanne founded his fashion house in 1966 and became famous for using unconventional materials such as metal, paper, and plastic in his designed dresses. His radical designs made him one of the influential space-age designers in the '60s.
In 1968, Jane Fonda wore some of the costumes designed by Rabanne, including the iconic green dress, in the sci-fi movie Barbarella. Besides Fonda, the iconic designer designed dresses for many other celebrities, including Mylène Farmer and Françoise Hardy.
Having earned the nickname "Wacko Paco" in the 1960s, Rabanne entered the perfume industry after collaborating with Catalonia-based fragrance company Puig. Interestingly, Puig now owns Rabanne's fashion and fragrance brands after it acquired the designer's fashion house in 1987.
Many netizens on Twitter also poured tributes after news of Rabanne's passing made its way to the internet:
After Rabanne's death, Puig's Chairman and CEO, Marc Puig, also released his official statement. Puig's CEO called Rabanne a "major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary, and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic." Marc Puig also stated that Rabanne,
"Will remain an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams, who continuously work together to express Mr. Paco Rabanne's radically modern codes. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and to those who have known him."
Rabanne maintained a secret about his family, as there is no information about his family, marriage, or relationships.