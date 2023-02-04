Paco Rabanne net worth: Spanish fashion designer's fortune explored in wake of his death at 88

On Friday, February 3, Paco Rabanne, a celebrated Spanish perfume and fashion designer, passed away aged 88 at his home in Portsall, Ploudalmézeau, France. However, the cause of his death is still unknown as of this article's writing.

Puig, the parent company of Rabanne's fashion and fragrance brands, confirmed the news of his passing. Here's a quote from Puig's official confirmation of the perfume and fashion designer's death:

"It is with profound sadness that Puig announces the passing of Mr. Paco Rabanne. The collaboration between the designer and the beauty and fashion company started in late 1960s when Antonio and Mariano Puig, members of the second generation of the Puig family visited Mr. Rabanne at his offices near the Folies Bergère, in Paris and sealed a trustful and durable alliance."

The Spanish fashion and fragrance company also acknowledged Rabanne's contribution to its "early and recent success," claiming that he has "played an important part in the history of Puig." The company also noted that Rabanne has "marked generations with his radical vision of fashion," and stories about him will continue to be told.

Paco Rabanne @PacoRabanne The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. https://t.co/H2ARz41BjY

The revolutionary perfumer and designer's fashion house also paid tribute to Paco Rabanne on its Twitter handle and Instagram account. The House of Paco Rabanne honored its visionary designer and founder, calling him one of the "most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century."

"Wacko Paco," aka Paco Rabanne's net worth, was estimated at around $28 million

Paco Rabanne's estimated net worth (Image via Puig)

As per multiple reports online, the well-known fashion and perfume designer had an estimated net worth of $28 million as of 2023, which is almost £23 million. Rabanne rose to fame in the 1960s after having begun his career creating jewelry for Dior, Balenciaga, and Givenchy.

Rabanne founded his fashion house in 1966 and became famous for using unconventional materials such as metal, paper, and plastic in his designed dresses. His radical designs made him one of the influential space-age designers in the '60s.

In 1968, Jane Fonda wore some of the costumes designed by Rabanne, including the iconic green dress, in the sci-fi movie Barbarella. Besides Fonda, the iconic designer designed dresses for many other celebrities, including Mylène Farmer and Françoise Hardy.

Having earned the nickname "Wacko Paco" in the 1960s, Rabanne entered the perfume industry after collaborating with Catalonia-based fragrance company Puig. Interestingly, Puig now owns Rabanne's fashion and fragrance brands after it acquired the designer's fashion house in 1987.

Many netizens on Twitter also poured tributes after news of Rabanne's passing made its way to the internet:

Absolute Fragrance @absolutefrag Adios Paco Rabanne (1934 - 2023). The Legend has taken his final bow. Adios Paco Rabanne (1934 - 2023). The Legend has taken his final bow. https://t.co/YmzB0daS26

Dread Pirate Roberts @mydump21 @BBCBreaking Sad to hear of the passing of Paco Rabanne, a true icon in the world of fashion and fragrance. His innovative designs and timeless scents will always be remembered. #RIPPacoRabanne @BBCBreaking Sad to hear of the passing of Paco Rabanne, a true icon in the world of fashion and fragrance. His innovative designs and timeless scents will always be remembered. #RIPPacoRabanne

b @bethanybathgate Rip Paco Rabanne, thank you for making my favourite perfume Rip Paco Rabanne, thank you for making my favourite perfume 😭

Maysa 🇪🇪💖💐🌷🇺🇾 @Eunaosou_bot RIP Paço Rabanne RIP Paço Rabanne 😢

AEROSPATIAL @aerospatial @PacoRabanne Dear Paco, I will miss you… we met many times and years ago at Café Beaubourg then met again at sitges in spain… RIP dear Paco. I love your perfumes… Warmest thoughts. Jef @PacoRabanne Dear Paco, I will miss you… we met many times and years ago at Café Beaubourg then met again at sitges in spain… RIP dear Paco. I love your perfumes… Warmest thoughts. Jef

Fatina Salaheddine @MissFatina @PacoRabanne 🏻RIP. A ‘Master of Fragrances’.



My Father wore his fragrance all his life. Scents give us eternal memories of those we love (& have lost). A gift that keeps on giving, each time we smell it.



Thank you 🏻RIP. A ‘Master of Fragrances’.My Father wore his fragrance all his life. Scents give us eternal memories of those we love (& have lost). A gift that keeps on giving, each time we smell it.Thank you @PacoRabanne for keeping our loved ones near & dear to us, thru your scents. @PacoRabanne 🙏🏻RIP. A ‘Master of Fragrances’.My Father wore his fragrance all his life. Scents give us eternal memories of those we love (& have lost). A gift that keeps on giving, each time we smell it.Thank you @PacoRabanne for keeping our loved ones near & dear to us, thru your scents.

Big Bella Luna @BigBellaLuna 🏻 I admittedly do not know anything about his life or what it contained, but I can say that his name in fashion, fragrance, or home goods always conjured elegance and an alluring quality to it. Will have to read more about him. May his memory be a blessing 🏻 @PacoRabanne My condolences.🏻 I admittedly do not know anything about his life or what it contained, but I can say that his name in fashion, fragrance, or home goods always conjured elegance and an alluring quality to it. Will have to read more about him. May his memory be a blessing @PacoRabanne My condolences. 🙏🏻 I admittedly do not know anything about his life or what it contained, but I can say that his name in fashion, fragrance, or home goods always conjured elegance and an alluring quality to it. Will have to read more about him. May his memory be a blessing 🙌🏻

After Rabanne's death, Puig's Chairman and CEO, Marc Puig, also released his official statement. Puig's CEO called Rabanne a "major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary, and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic." Marc Puig also stated that Rabanne,

"Will remain an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams, who continuously work together to express Mr. Paco Rabanne's radically modern codes. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and to those who have known him."

Rabanne maintained a secret about his family, as there is no information about his family, marriage, or relationships.

