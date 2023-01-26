"She just has no sense": Kylie Jenner noose necklace sparks severe backlash as Givenchy comes under fire

Kylie Jenner recently came under fire for donning a noose necklace.

The Kardashians star posted pictures on her Instagram wearing a blue dress and sparkly pink boots by Givenchy. The noose-shaped necklace, also by Givenchy, led to many panning the 25-year-old makeup magnate.

Fans started criticizing Kylie Jenner for her decision to wear a noose-like necklace (Image via Instagram)

Criticizing Kylie Jenner for the noose necklace, one user went on to say:

"She just has no sense. Unaware of what is right/wrong."

Many others gave similar reactions to Kylie's necklace as she was trolled relentlessly.

"Disgusting": Fans slam Kylie Jenner for creating controversy just to stay in the limelight

The reason behind the criticism of the media personality was that many perceived the noose necklace to be a symbol of hate.

One user on Twitter even tagged Jenner's decision to wear the noose necklace as "disgusting" as they wrote:

"Kylie Jenner wearing a noose necklace is disgusting ,this woman has no shame at all ,is she picking her outfits on purpose knowing very well they will create controversy?"

moryne @Nihalla3 Kylie Jenner wearing a noose necklace is disgusting ,this woman has no shame at all ,is she picking her outfits on purpose knowing very well they will create controversy? #KylieJenner Kylie Jenner wearing a noose necklace is disgusting ,this woman has no shame at all ,is she picking her outfits on purpose knowing very well they will create controversy? #KylieJenner https://t.co/B5pBxOYCK6

B @OpenBussy4evr @PopCrave usually I like abstract fashion pieces but this just screams tone death. Nooses have never been fashionable and i don’t think they should be now @PopCrave usually I like abstract fashion pieces but this just screams tone death. Nooses have never been fashionable and i don’t think they should be now

Another reacted to the news:

"My question is, who is still looking to @KylieJenner for morals & decency? That's who I have the problem with!"

sa: @notshawnallen @PopCrave My question is, who is still looking to @KylieJenner for morals & decency? That’s who I have the problem with! @PopCrave My question is, who is still looking to @KylieJenner for morals & decency? That’s who I have the problem with!

One user expressed their opinion on the matter while targeting "Kardashians/Jenners" for creating unnecessary controversies:

"Since the Kardashians/Jenners don't have singles, movies, etc to keep them on the limelight, they have to come up with controversies like this so people don't forget about them."

20seconds @20secondstattoo @PopCrave Since the Kardashians/Jenners don't have singles, movies, etc to keep them on the limelight, they have to come up with controversies like this so people don't forget about them. @PopCrave Since the Kardashians/Jenners don't have singles, movies, etc to keep them on the limelight, they have to come up with controversies like this so people don't forget about them.

A snippet of some reactions from Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Referring to the sensitive racial issues around Jenner's decision to don the noose-like necklace, an Instagram user emphasized the need to teach "Black History" as a course at schools, as they expressed:

"See, this is why black history should be a course in school. And not a temporary acknowledgment in February."

Another netizen on Instagram commented about Jenner being a mother of two biracial kids and how her decision to wear such a necklace is "tone deaf":

"Kylie, you have Biracial children. You have to understand that this is kinda tone deaf. Also at the same time, why was this even created?!?!"

Some other reactions read:

Vanessa Keys @PinkColiflower @PopCrave Her job is to always create controversy on purpose & it’s getting boring at this point @PopCrave Her job is to always create controversy on purpose & it’s getting boring at this point https://t.co/Qhi1fdaClP

celine 🅴 @ICYYBARDI @PopCrave now why would she wear it or why would givenchy make something like this @PopCrave now why would she wear it or why would givenchy make something like this 💀

For those unaware, the noose has been considered a "hate symbol" used by white supremacist hate groups like Ku Klux Klan (KKK), primarily against African-Americans. Therefore, the use of a noose-shaped necklace by a well-known celebrity like Kylie Jenner has offended people.

Kylie was previously trolled for her gown with faux lion head at Paris Fashion Week

Jenner was trolled for wearing a black gown with a faux lion head at Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/KylieJenner)

On Monday, Jenner was trolled relentlessly on social media for her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. The famous media personality also shared her pictures on Instagram and captioned the post:

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful 🦁🦁🫶🏻"

However, the makeup mogul got mercilessly trolled for her bold move. Readers can find the complete report here.

Poll : 0 votes