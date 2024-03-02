Palace UK tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Palace UK tour is scheduled to be held from November 21, 2024, to November 30, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK and Scotland. The tour is scheduled to be part of the band's larger Europe tour and will be preceded by their North America tour earlier in the year.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in the cities of Glasgow, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, and London. The band announced the tour via a post on their official Instagram account on March 1, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and are priced at £27.50 plus processing fees and taxes. Tickets are in high demand and are available in limited numbers from Ticketmaster or the official website of the band.

Palace UK tour: Dates and venues

Palace will start the year with a North American tour in April and May, including a performance at the Coachella festival, after which the band will embark on a Europe tour, which will include the newly announced UK tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Palace UK tour dates and venues is given below:

November 21, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at SWG3 Galvanizers

November 22, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Project House

November 23, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Albert Hall

November 27, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy

November 29, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Birmingham Town Hall

November 30, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

The dates and venues for the 2024 North America Palace tour are given below:

April 11, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ at Van Buren

April 13, 2024 – Indio, California at Coachella

April 16, 2024 – Seattle, WA at Showbox

April 17, 2024 - Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom

April 20, 2024 – Indio, California at Coachella

April 24, 2024 – Colorado Springs, Colorado at Black Sheep

April 25, 2024 – Ft Collins, Colorado at Washington's

April 27, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Truman

April 24, 2024 – Fayetteville, AR at JJ's Live

April 29, 2024 – St Louis, Missouri at Delmar Hall

May 1, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl

May 2, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Iron City

May 4, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Shaky Knees

October 29, 2024 – Paris, France at Alhambra

October 30, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

October 31, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands at TivoliVredenburg

November 1, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall

November 3, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Docks

November 2, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at DR Studie 2

November 5, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Astra Kulturhaus

November 6, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Niebo

November 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Flucc

November 9, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at MeetFactory

November 10, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Backstage Werk

November 10, 2024 – Lausanne, Switzerland at Les Docks

Palace is set to release their fourth studio album, Ultrasound, on April 5, 2024. Speaking about the album in a general press statement, the band elaborated, stating that the album was a diary describing the healing journey of band member Wyndham after his partner's miscarriage:

"The album is the journey of that experience – starting with a loss, then a period of processing, and then finally acceptance, release and growth. And being in awe of women within that. Their dignity, strength and courage in how they can deal with these things that feel beyond a man."

Within the tour, Palace will also perform at the Shaky Knees festival, where they will appear in a lineup featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Noah Kahan, and Foo Fighters, among others.