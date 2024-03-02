Palace UK tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Palace UK tour is scheduled to be held from November 21, 2024, to November 30, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK and Scotland. The tour is scheduled to be part of the band's larger Europe tour and will be preceded by their North America tour earlier in the year.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in the cities of Glasgow, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, and London. The band announced the tour via a post on their official Instagram account on March 1, 2024.
Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and are priced at £27.50 plus processing fees and taxes. Tickets are in high demand and are available in limited numbers from Ticketmaster or the official website of the band.
Palace UK tour: Dates and venues
Palace will start the year with a North American tour in April and May, including a performance at the Coachella festival, after which the band will embark on a Europe tour, which will include the newly announced UK tour.
The full list of dates and venues for the Palace UK tour dates and venues is given below:
- November 21, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at SWG3 Galvanizers
- November 22, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Project House
- November 23, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Albert Hall
- November 27, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy
- November 29, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Birmingham Town Hall
- November 30, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo
The dates and venues for the 2024 North America Palace tour are given below:
- April 11, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ at Van Buren
- April 13, 2024 – Indio, California at Coachella
- April 16, 2024 – Seattle, WA at Showbox
- April 17, 2024 - Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom
- April 20, 2024 – Indio, California at Coachella
- April 24, 2024 – Colorado Springs, Colorado at Black Sheep
- April 25, 2024 – Ft Collins, Colorado at Washington's
- April 27, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Truman
- April 24, 2024 – Fayetteville, AR at JJ's Live
- April 29, 2024 – St Louis, Missouri at Delmar Hall
- May 1, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl
- May 2, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Iron City
- May 4, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Shaky Knees
- October 29, 2024 – Paris, France at Alhambra
- October 30, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique
- October 31, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands at TivoliVredenburg
- November 1, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall
- November 3, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Docks
- November 2, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at DR Studie 2
- November 5, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Astra Kulturhaus
- November 6, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Niebo
- November 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Flucc
- November 9, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at MeetFactory
- November 10, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Backstage Werk
- November 10, 2024 – Lausanne, Switzerland at Les Docks
Palace is set to release their fourth studio album, Ultrasound, on April 5, 2024. Speaking about the album in a general press statement, the band elaborated, stating that the album was a diary describing the healing journey of band member Wyndham after his partner's miscarriage:
"The album is the journey of that experience – starting with a loss, then a period of processing, and then finally acceptance, release and growth. And being in awe of women within that. Their dignity, strength and courage in how they can deal with these things that feel beyond a man."
Within the tour, Palace will also perform at the Shaky Knees festival, where they will appear in a lineup featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Noah Kahan, and Foo Fighters, among others.