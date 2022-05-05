Pandora x Star Wars: Products, price, release date, and everything to know about the exclusive sterling silver charms collection 

Pandora is infamous for its iconic collaborations with major movie franchises. This Star Wars Day, the brand cashed in on the opportunity to unveil a stunning Star Wars themed collection. The tagline for the rollout is the signature Star Wars Day slogan, "May the 4th be with you," which is a classic riff on "May the force be with you."

The 20-piece collection features a wide range of hand-finished, character-specific charms, bracelets, necklaces, and other accessories made with sterling silver and hand-applied enamel touches. Fans can channel the Force with items from this collection from May 4.

Pandora also has a sitewide offer wherein you can get a free third piece of jewelry upon purchase of two products.

Products in the Pandora x Star Wars accessories collection

Pandora has listed the following products as part of the collection.

1) Star Wars Dangle and Clip Charms: Fans can use these charms to make the Star Wars Galaxy's most iconic symbols a part of their everyday style. The brand encourages enthusiasts to "release [their] fun spirit and wear [their] devotion with the Star Wars series of charms." The lineup includes:

R2-D2 Dangle Charm (£60)

Grogu Charm (£45)

Death Star Clip Charm (£45)

BB-8 Charm (£60)

Darth Vader Charm (£55)

C-3PO Charm (£70)

Chewbacca Charm (£45)

Millenium Falcon Dangle Charm (£60)

Lightsaber Double Dangle Charm (£55)

Princess Leia Double Dangle Charm (£55)

Ewok Charm (£45)

2) Star Wars Charm Set (£100): Fans can "wear their fandom" with the Star Wars with these charms that have been crafted exquisitely. There are three variants, namely the Grogu & Crib Charm (£45 individually), the Star Wars Han Solo & Leia Kiss Charm (£35 individually) and the Star Wars Yoda Dangle Charm (£55 individually).

3) Pandora Moments Star Wars Light & Dark Side Logo Open Bangle (£90): This bangle perfectly contrasts the Rebel Alliance logo, set with blue man-made crystals, with the Galactic Empire's symbol emblazoned in red man-made crystals. The inside of the bangle contains an engraving of Luke Skywalker's iconic lightsaber while the outside reads "MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU, ALWAYS."

4) Star Wars Rebel Alliance Symbol Spinning Pendant (£60): This Star Wars Rebel Alliance Symbol Spinning Pendant is an illustrious celebration of the Force and the perfect way to "show your allegiance to Star Wars everywhere you go." With a two-tone metal finish, the pendant features the cubic zirconia-set Rebel Alliance logo on the front and the word "REBEL" is engraved onto the back of the charm.

5) Star Wars Stormtrooper Charm and Key Ring Set (£100): This Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Charm gives any charm holder the Galactic Empire treatment, allowing fans to "style [their] Star Wars story like never before." The Stormtrooper's iconic helmet is recreated flawlessly in sterling silver and carefully finished with white, black and blue enamel detailing. The charm comes with an exclusive key ring that isn't available outside of this set.

6) Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet (£70): The Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet is made with sterling silver and it has a barrel-shaped clasp sporting the iconic Star Wars logo on both sides. True Star Wars fans can go a step further and attach any of the other Star Wars charms to this bracelet to "keep the Force close."

Edited by Mohini Banerjee