Pantone x Cariuma Oca Low sneakers: Release date, price, and everything we know so far

Cariuma is a sneaker brand that combines style and sustainability in its footwear collections. The sneakers are made with eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled plastics, and the company ensures that its manufacturing processes meet ethical standards.

The brand offers a range of stylish and comfortable sneakers for both men and women, making it a popular choice among conscious consumers who prioritize sustainability and fashion. The brand has now released three sneakers in collaboration with Pantone.

Oca Low is one of the most popular models from the brand, and it is getting a rendition for the Pantone collaboration. The shoes have been released in three different colorways, such as "Withered Rose" (a lovely blush), "Tapestry" (a cool blue), and "French Oak" (a soft oatmeal).

These sneakers are now available on the brand's website for $89.

New Pantone x Cariuma Oca Low sneakers are available for pre-order now

New Pantone x Cariuma Oca Low sneakers are available for pre-order now (Image via Cariuma official)

One of the most significant features of the Oca Low sneakers is their use of sustainable materials. The sneakers are made with organic cotton, bamboo, and cork, all of which are renewable and biodegradable resources. Organic cotton is grown without the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals, reducing the environmental impact of the cotton production process.

Bamboo is a fast-growing plant that requires minimal water and resources to grow, making it an eco-friendly alternative to other materials like leather or synthetic fabrics. Cork is a natural material that is harvested from the bark of cork oak trees, without harming the tree. Using these materials in the Oca Low sneakers, the brand is able to create a product that is both stylish and environmentally responsible.

The sneakers are designed with a cushioned insole that provides support and comfort for one's feet for prolonged periods of time. The insole is made with a combination of cork and mamona oil, a natural and sustainable alternative to petroleum-based materials commonly used in shoe production.

The natural rubber outsole is also designed to provide excellent grip and support, making the sneakers suitable for a wide range of activities. The combination of this and its design makes the Oca Low sneakers a great choice for those who value both style and comfort.

The sneakers are available in a range of colors and designs, from classic white to bold and bright hues. The minimalist design of the sneakers is perfect for those who prefer a clean and simple look, while subtle details like the Cariuma logo and contrasting stitching add a touch of personality to the sneakers.

Oca Low sneakers are versatile enough to be worn with a variety of outfits, from casual jeans and t-shirts to more formal attire. The new colorways of the Pantone x Cariuma Oca Low sneakers would be perfect for Spring 2023 looks.

