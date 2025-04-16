Papa Johns' Shaq-a-Roni Pizza returns for a limited time: Price, availability, and more details explored

Papa Johns, the American pizza restaurant chain, is bringing back one of its most popular and fan-favorite pizzas to its menu. According to All Recipes, the pizza brand has rereleased the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza.

Named after basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, the extra special pizza will be available for fans to grab starting April 14, 2025. The Shaq-A-Roni Pizza features an extra-large pizza pie topped with extra cheese and pepperoni.

Notably, the Shaq-a-Roni Pizzas will only be available for a limited time at Papa Johns locations nationwide this month. Fans can get this New York-style for $12.99.

Papa Johns brings back Shaq-a-Roni Pizza

On April 14, 2025, the pizza restaurant chain brand took to its official Instagram account to reveal that they are bringing back the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza, which it created in partnership with American former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal. Sharing a video, they wrote:

"Who tossed it better? Shaq-a-Roni is back for a limited time and everyone's bringing the heat."

Meanwhile, the Papa Johns website defines the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza as:

“The Shaq-a-Roni is an extra large pizza made with more than half a pound of cheese and extra pepperoni on eight foldable slices of our fresh, never frozen original dough.”

The Shaq-a-Roni Pizza is handcrafted and features over half a pound of cheese and more pepperoni than the brand's standard Large 1-Topping Pizza. It is a 16-inch extra-large offering cut into eight oversized and foldable slices.

According to the website, Shaquille O'Neal is a lifelong fan of Papa Johns. The former NBA star, commonly known as Shaq, has been a part of the pizza brand's family for years. He is credited with creating the pizza chain's signature Shaq-a-Roni Pizza and is the franchisee of several restaurants.

Meanwhile, Shaq-a-Roni Pizza is returning for its sixth consecutive year. According to the pizza brand's website, although it comes with extra cheese and pepperoni, it is customizable. Fans can personalize their pizza with additional toppings or remove toppings according to their taste.

Price and availability

The Shaq-a-Roni pizza (Image via Papa Johns)

Fans of Shaq can get this limited-time Papa Johns pizza offering starting Monday, April 14, 2025. Returning to locations nationwide this month, the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza is a New York-style pizza with a 16-inch size and eight slices. It is priced at $12.99.

Customers can purchase this limited-time offering through the brand's website or app. Notably, the Shaq-a-Roni pizza first debuted in 2020. Dedicated to NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, this offering is piled high with extra cheese and more than 60 slices of pepperoni.

About Papa Johns

Founded by John Schnatter in 1984 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the brand is known for its various pizza types, dipping sauces, wings, cheese sticks, and salads. Originally started in a converted broom closet, the business grew rapidly and went public in 1993.

The pizza brand uses its signature sauce, toppings, and original fresh dough to give fans the finest quality pizza. First opened its doors more than 30 years ago, the pizza brand now enjoys an international presence.

Besides the United States, it has more than 5,000 locations in 45 countries and territories around the world. These locations include Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North Africa.

