“Paris is over Great”: Temptation Island fans think the couple will break up by the end of season 5

Temptation Island season 5 aired another episode on Wednesday, June 28, and featured the formerly coupled up singles going on their second dates. While there may be hope for some of the other couples, fans believe that one particular couple will not leave the show together.

The segment featured the cast discussing their first dates, during which cast member Paris stated that she would have “sucked” Kristan’s “d*ck” if there were no cameras around.

Her boyfriend Great, on his part, didn’t come across as someone who wanted to improve his relationship with his girlfriend either. Fans noted the duo's behavior during episode 3, believing that Paris and Great will possibly break up by the end of season 5 as the former is over the latter already.

"Bout that ACTION, boss": Fans react to Paris and Great’s openness toward other people in Temptation Island season 5 episode 3

In June 28's episode of USA Network’s Temptation Island season 5, fans saw the cast members go on dates. The cast of the show consists of four couples who wish to put their relationship to the ultimate test of love vs lust.

While there may be hope for some of the other couples in the show, fans believe that Paris and Great aren’t one of those. Their openness towards other people and their willingness to explore a physical relationship with some of the singles have made fans wonder whether the two of them will walk away from Temptation Island season 5 as a couple or not.

During the latest episode, the women discussed their first dates and Paris expressed her attraction towards Kristian. She added that she enjoyed herself more than she’s enjoyed spending time with Great in a while.

This left the show's viewers with varied opinions, as they took to Witter to offer their two cents about how Paris is already over her relationship with Great:

BourbonGirl83 @BourbonGirl83 Paris seems to be here to get back at Great for all his cheating. #TemptationIsland Paris seems to be here to get back at Great for all his cheating. #TemptationIsland

Tope🇳🇬 @Call_Me_Tope Like Great and Paris here to have fun cause sheeessshhh #TemptationIsland Like Great and Paris here to have fun cause sheeessshhh #TemptationIsland

LNZ @valuemymind Great and Paris are not leaving together 🤣 #TemptationIsland Great and Paris are not leaving together 🤣 #TemptationIsland

Your Fave Housewife @mermizzle Paris you’re too young and beautiful you need to leave Great immediately #TemptationIsland Paris you’re too young and beautiful you need to leave Great immediately #TemptationIsland

The Temptation Island season 5 cast member stated that while she was initially sure about marrying Great and starting a family together, being in the show has confused her. The episode featured the first bonfire of the season, during which the cast got glimpses of what their partners had been up to since they were last together.

Paris saw Great telling a single cast member that he didn’t want to focus on her or their relationship. She further saw him getting a lap dance by the ladies. Watching her partner act that way was an overwhelming experience for Paris, who explained feeling insecure and unsafe in her relationship.

In the boys' villa, Great was interested in more than one woman. While he picked Nafeesah as his first date, in the recent episode, he asked Tamie out for the next date. Nafeesah put her foot down with the Temptation Island season 5 cast member and told him she thought he was playing games with her. She further made it known that she was not going to wait for him.

During the boys’ bonfire, Great was shown footage of Paris expressing how attractive she was to Kristian during their first date. The event further showed the female cast member getting a lap dance and saying that she would have given in to the temptation.

Tune in to USA Network on Wednesday, July 5, to watch how Great reacts to Paris’ actions in the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5.

Poll : 0 votes