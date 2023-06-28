Temptation Island season 5 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

Temptation Island season 5 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the new singles return from their first dates, and it’s already time for the formerly coupled individuals to pick people for their second dates.

While the cast had a great time on their dates, some are more than aware that they came into the villa with their significant others, and the knowledge is confusing.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The first bonfire has the couples on edge as they learn how hard it is to resist temptation."

It’s time for a second date in Temptation Island season 5 episode 3

In the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5, titled, If there were no cameras…” the cast returns to their gender-specific villas after their first dates, and it seems like everyone had a good time.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the cast has conversations about their first dates. In the girls’ villa, Paris opens up about her date and says that it was fun. She describes him as a gentleman and draws a parallel between the Temptation Island season 5 cast member and her boyfriend Great and says that she had more fun than she’s ever had with Great and notes that she is excited to take it to the next level.

When she mentions her excitement to the group, another male cast member adds that he can see it on her face and Paris adds that if there were no cameras, she would “suck his d*ck”. She adds that she sat on the date like a “good girl.”

In her confessional, she adds:

"Before I came in the house, I was so ready to, like, marry Grear, have kids with Great, but now that I’m here, it’s like I’m getting to know everyone at the same time, and it’s like, I’m a little bit confused."

At the boys villa, Christopher asks Roberto whether he’s going to stay with Vanessa after their time on the USA Network show but he has no answer. He tells the camera that he doesn’t know if he’s a “sleeper.” The Temptation Island season 5 cast member adds that he doesn’t know if he’s going to leave the island with his girlfriend.

He tells Christopher that when “sh*t is good” it’s just good, “it’s gravy.” He adds that when things are bad, they’re really bad.

Back at the girls' villa, Paris knows who she wants to ask out for the second date but is nervous to ask him. While her fellow cast members encourage her to ask him out, Marisela states to the camera that Tahjicc made Paris week. Paris and another female cast member make their way to the boys where a very nervous Paris states that she feels like she’s in the fifth grade.

However, she finally composes herself and asks the cast member out on a date and even tells him to be ready on time.

Tune in on Wednesday, June 28, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5 on the USA Network.

