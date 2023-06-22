"Waving red flags": Temptation Island fans slam Vanessa for calling Roberto immature in season 5 episode 2

Temptation Island season 5 aired episode 2 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The episode saw the coupled-up cast go their separate ways and get to know the singles of the house. While high tensions aren’t uncommon in the villa, the creators decided to take it up a notch and had the coupled-up individuals choose a date from the single contestants in front of their partners.

While this didn’t sit well with various cast members, one cast member, Vanessa had an over-the-top dramatic reaction to it. That, along with her general demeanor during the show and watching Roberto open up about their relationship had the fans gasping.

They took to social media to react to Vanessa’s presence on the show and called her toxic. They added that she’s waving red flags left and right and reminded her that she can be a “bad b*tch” without being, disrespectful, toxic, and controlling.

Fans react to Vanessa's behaviour on Temptation Island season 5 episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@RealiTeaTV2)

Temptation Island season 5 will return with a brand new episode next week on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on USA Network.

Fans call Vanessa’s behavior in Temptation Island season 5 toxic

In Temptation Island season 5 episode 2, titled, Tiki Lights and Freaky Nights, fans saw the coupled-up cast say goodbye and spend time getting to know the singles. However, they were once again brought back together but only briefly as they chose which single they wanted to take out on a date while their partners sat there and watched.

When Vanessa picked Brice in front of Roberto, the Temptation Island season 5 cast member had nothing negative to say about the single. However, when the tables were turned, Vanessa took open digs at her boyfriend and the girl he picked. Needless to say, fans were furious at Vanessa's behavior and didn't seem to like how she came across. They called her insane and said that the two had no business being in a relationship.

Later in the episode, the contestant took Brice to have a private conversation. During the conversation, she called Roberto immature and proceeded to tell the Temptation Island single that outbursts were not normal.

While that may be the case, the segment further saw Vanessa talking about what is not acceptable behavior from Roberto while on the show. This included something as small as serving another girl breakfast while she was being handed a plate of food handed by Brice.

The episode further showed the men having a party, and at one point Roberto and Hall were in the pool with a few women. Roberto opened up about being unable to express his emotions and revealed that his girlfriend never let him express himself.

He was seen getting increasingly agitated when another female cast member seemingly cut him off while he was in the middle of a sentence and lost his cool. As he stormed off, Nafeesah got upset and said that while she understood that he has things going on, so does everyone else.

"Now that I’m getting more into my emotions, it’s because my girl does that sh*t. My girl constantly speaks over me, my girl – damn, I’m not being heard bro, and I’m not appreciated, that’s – f*ck. Over it, bruh," Roberto said in an emotional confessional.

A new episode of Temptation Island season 5 will be aired on USA Network on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

