Temptation Island season 5 episode 2 release date, airtime, and plot explored

Temptation Island season 5 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the coupled-up cast will finally let loose and go on dates, but not with each other. The next episode will feature the couples saying their goodbyes as they continue on their journey without one another and try to find themselves. The synopsis of episode 2 reads:

"The couples attempt to remain composed as they watch their partners invite singles on dates."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 21, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5 on USA Network.

Cast members will pick a date in the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5

Temptation Island season 5 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. The upcoming segment, titled, Tiki Lights and Freaky Nights, will see the contestants picking out dates from the singles while their partners watch.

A promo uploaded to social media reveals that it's the boys' turn to pick their dates. Roberto goes first and picks Marjorie to be his date. However, his partner Vanessa isn’t very happy with his choice. In a confessional, Vanessa says:

"I am so shocked that Rob chose her because her mannerisms, her non-verbals, I just thought like “who does she think she is?’ It just rub me the wrong way."

As Rob and Marjorie walk back to the group, he tells his girlfriend that she’s got herself a “handsome king,” and she replies by saying that maybe she’ll treat him like a king. Christopher, who is up next, chooses Alexius, although his partner Marisela is less fazed than the previous female cast member.

In a confessional, the Temptation Island season 5 contestant mentions that her boyfriend is very vocal and loves her. She further adds that it’s not about Christopher proving himself to her but proving to himself that she’s the one he wants to be with.

Next up is Hall, who seems nervous at first but quickly states that he would like to go on a date with all the single women, while Kaitlin gives him a look, stating that is not the direction she expected the events to take. Eventually, he picks Makayla, which leaves Kaitlin surprised. In a confessional, the latter adds:

"I was really surprised. Hall did not pick who I thought and I’m getting a little nervous."

The last Temptation Island season 5 cast member to pick a date is Nzubechukwu “Great” Ezihie, who picks Nafeesah Terry, upsetting his partner Leonila “Paris” Pedro. In a confessional, Paris states that Great picked an “ugly a**” girl" before correcting herself and stating that while Terry is not ugly, she has an unattractive personality.

She states that when the cast previously met the singles, Nafeesah was very nice to her. However, when Paris asked her who she finds attractive, she didn’t mention that she was attracted to her boyfriend. Paris further states that she didn’t even decline Great’s offer and is now ready to date him.

In another promo, the cast members are seen saying goodbye to one another before they part ways and spend time quality time with the singles of their choice.

Tune in on Wednesday, June 21, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5 on USA Network.

