"Really?": Temptation Island fans shocked after hearing Kaitlin and Hall's relationship timeline

Temptation Island season 5 premiered on USA Network on Wednesday, June 14, at 9 pm ET. The episode introduced the four couples of the season who will test their partner's loyalty by letting them stay in a house filled with members of the opposite gender. Kaitlin and Hall are the show's first engaged couple but are still unsure about their future together.

They have been dating on and off for eight years and have been engaged for a year. Hall broke up with Kaitlin after three years of their relationship but the couple reconnected soon.

Now engaged, Kaitlin is still unsure about why she does not want to get started with the wedding planning and why she does not want kids with Hall yet.

Host Mark felt that the couple just wanted to be comfortable around each other, without making any big life change. The couple admitted that they were good at bottling up stuff but Hall assured his partner that he could not even imagine a world where they were not together.

As soon as the singles entered the island, Hall started to make fun of his relationship and even said that he was "not taken yet."

Temptation Island fans could not believe that the couple had been together for the past eight years and were still unsure about their future life together.

HRH Countess Stacie @HRHStillStacie 🙄 #TemptationIsland 8 years together and still Not sure ? Really ? 8 years together and still Not sure ? Really ? 😬😳🙄 #TemptationIsland

Temptation Island fans slam Hall for making fun of Kaitlin

Hall took off his family crest ring in front of all the single girls, implying that he was single when he was with them. He also made fun of Kaitlin when she held him by hand to talk to him in another room.

Hall mentioned that she needed a therapist, but seemed offended when she talked to two single men with chiseled bodies.

Temptation Island fans slammed Hall for his actions and were shocked by the couple's relationship timeline.

RaeHeartsReality @madeforreality1 Im not taken yet… trash… 8 years of trash #TemptationIsland Im not taken yet… trash… 8 years of trash #TemptationIsland

Kogi's Mama @kogi_mama Does that say Kaitlin and Hall have been together for 8 YEARS? #TemptationIsland Does that say Kaitlin and Hall have been together for 8 YEARS? #TemptationIsland https://t.co/yoG0u5yPuH

Kogi's Mama @kogi_mama Hall was sweating surrounded by these flames. "Well I wanted to date other women." Kaitlin.... #TemptationIsland Hall was sweating surrounded by these flames. "Well I wanted to date other women." Kaitlin.... #TemptationIsland https://t.co/wvOQmULKV0

Amanda @AmandaLMcDaniel Guys like Hall are the worst. Drooling over women and making a joke of his relationship in front of his girl’s face. #TemptationIsland Guys like Hall are the worst. Drooling over women and making a joke of his relationship in front of his girl’s face. #TemptationIsland

LNZ @valuemymind #TemptationIsland Seeing Hall act the way he does when he’s around his fiancé, I can only imagine what he’s about to do with the singles Seeing Hall act the way he does when he’s around his fiancé, I can only imagine what he’s about to do with the singles 😅 #TemptationIsland

Hall admitted that he broke up with Kaitlin to date other women

Kaitlin was still hurt by the fact that Hall had blindsided her with a break-up three years into their relationship. The couple had not talked about the same but Hall accepted on the show that he broke up with his then-girlfriend because he wanted to date other women.

Kaitlin did not know this and got a little emotional in front of host Mark. She was anxious that Hall was now going to date other women on the show and might break up with her again.

The host mentioned that they had a lot of affection for each other but lacked communication skills.

It remains to be seen if the couple will ultimately decide to go home together or with a new partner they meet in front of the cameras.

Temptation Island airs on USA Network every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

