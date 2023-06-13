Who are Marisela Figueroa & Christopher Wells? Meet the Temptation Island season 5 couple

Popular reality dating series Temptation Island is all set to return to the TV screens. The much-awaited show will air its season 5 premiere episode on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. It will document a brand new set of couples and singles embarking on an adventurous journey, where the pair will resist temptation and test their relationships.

Marisela Figueroa & Christopher Wells will be seen on Temptation Island season 5. Marisela, 24, is a hospital interpreter, and her partner, 30, is a fitness instructor. The duo will be seen putting their relationship to the ultimate test as they stay apart throughout filming.

Viewers will have to wait and see if they stay loyal to each other or fall into the trap of temptation.

The hit dating series is hosted by Mark L. Walberg. The four couples will be living in separate villas and will be accompanied by 15 single men and women. The singles will potentially try and form a connection, which could jeopardize the pairs' relationships.

Marisela Figueroa & Christopher Wells will test each other's loyalty on Temptation Island

Season 5 of Temptation Island will bring in a fair share of drama and entertainment to its fans. Over the years, the dating series has only increased in popularity, and the fifth installment promises to bring some well-deserved twists and turns to challenge the couples and test their relationships.

Marisela Figueroa & Christopher Wells have been together for two years and will be taking the risk of putting themselves up for the challenge. Marisela always wanted to be around him, while her partner wound up finding the woman of his dreams - a Latina woman in Marisela.

In a preview clip of Temptation Island season 5, Christopher expressed how grateful he was to wake up next to Marisella. He believed that the "law of attraction" brought her to him. She, for her part, was attracted to his positive energy, personality, and his hustler energy.

Their official bio describes Christopher as a "sensitive over-communicator," and Marisela as a "careless free spirit." The latter expressed that she'd never had the time to be single, jumping from one relationship to the other, but wanted to be with Christopher her entire life.

He was fearful of his partner being intimate with other men and believed they would break up if that were to happen.

According to their Temptation Island bio, both of them come from broken homes and have had a history of being unfaithful to their partners. However, Christopher revealed he was already saving up for the ring and wanted to settle down with Marisela. The latter, however, has a completely different idea.

The bio continues to describe Marisela's point of view. It reads:

"Marisela is indecisive to the idea of marriage even though she believes he is her soulmate. She has also tried to move past Christopher's infidelity but holds on to some resentment still."

The bio continues to describe what the couple wants to achieve on Temptation Island.

"These underlying frustrations have created a standstill in their relationship and they hope their time on island will bring them closer together."

Season 5 of Temptation Island will see Marisela and Christopher accompanied by three other couples - Kaitlin Tufts and Hall Toledano, Vanessa Valente & Roberto Mal, Leonila "Paris" Pedro & Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie. Fellow castmates are charming single men and women who might form connections with them.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on USA Network.

Poll : 0 votes