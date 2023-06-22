"Disgusting": Temptation Island fans slam Christopher Wells for outing Marisela Figueroa in season 5 episode 2 

Temptation Island season 5 aired its second episode on Wednesday, June 21, which saw the coupled-up cast members say their final goodbyes as they got ready to embark on their individual journeys.

One of the duo who appeared on the show are Christopher Wells and Marisela Figueroa and so far, it hasn’t been too good for them. In episode 1, the former opened up to other male cast members about Marisela’s s*xuality, which she was clearly uncomfortable with. She even spoke to him about the same in episode 2.

Although Chris seemed genuinely apologetic previously, he again spoke about the same in front of the host, Mark L. Walberg, which made Marisela uncomfortable as she revealed that her family was unaware that she was attracted to women as well.

Fans react to Chris outing Marisela on national television during Temptation Island season 5 episode 2 (Image via Twitter/@Biancrypto)

Fans took to social media to slam Christopher for his behavior by taking away Marisela’s choice to come out to the world and talk about her s*xuality and called him disgusting.

Temptation Island fans slam Chris for outing Marisela during season 5 episode 2

In episode 2 of Temptation Island season 5, titled, Tiki Lights and Freaky Nights, fans saw Marisela upset with her boyfriend Chris. Although due to the format of the show, partners often get upset by their significant others’ actions as they get closer to other singles in episode 2, the couple were at odds because Christopher Wells revealed something that wasn’t his to share.

While the first time Chris opened up about his partner’s sexuality was in episode 1, the couple spoke about the same in episode 2. However, the Temptation Island season 5 contestant further made the mistake of mentioning Marisela’s s*xuality in front of Mark while the cameras were still rolling.

Fans reacted to Wells outing his girlfriend on national television and slammed him for his behavior and said that he’s too fast with his mouth.

kal @kalifornialh Oh so we all hate Chris for making her out herself on national tv right?? Cause wtf was that??? #TemptationIsland Oh so we all hate Chris for making her out herself on national tv right?? Cause wtf was that??? #TemptationIsland

sheldon @justforbants22 Chris too fast with his mouth #TemptationIsland Chris too fast with his mouth #TemptationIsland

Onmyphone @realityshowran1 Chris apologized… just to do the same thing again #TemptationIsland Chris apologized… just to do the same thing again #TemptationIsland https://t.co/5EnM3gc2n9

AllTheCake @AllTheCake2 Chris just shushed this woman AND told all HER business!! #TemptationIsland Chris just shushed this woman AND told all HER business!! #TemptationIsland https://t.co/fjxRCctFUa

Why was Marisela upset with Chris?

During Temptation Island season 5 episode 2, while the cast was celebrating the beginning of the unique journey, Chris and Marisela were seen having a private conversation. When Wells asked her how she was, she stated that she was overwhelmed since she didn’t think she would come to the show and have to talk about “all of that.” Christopher apologized for revealing her secrets.

In a confessional, Figueroa said:

"This journey, it’s about discovering me, finding my voice. Speaking for myself, cause, hey, I didn’t get to do that today. It hurts and I’m just trying to be okay."

Just as the two were finishing up their conversation, Temptation Island season 5 host Mark walked in and broke the party up so he could talk to the couples. The host noted that while the other couples gelled up quite well with the singles, Chris and Marisela didn’t.

Chris explained that he felt bad because he went overboard while sharing things with some of the cast members. He added that Marisela loves women and he ended up sharing that with the group.

Mark asked Marisela Figueroa's opinion on the matter and she said that to her the situation is scary since her parents and sister don’t know. She said that was her other life.

Temptation Island season 5 will return with a brand new episode next week on Wednesday, at 9 pm ET on USA Network.

