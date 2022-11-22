Parker McCollum 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

American country music singer Parker McCollum has announced a tour scheduled for May next year. The tour will kick off on May 18 in Toledo, in Ohio, and will conclude on August 19 at Syracuse, New York at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre.

The tour is being co-produced by Live Nation and Emporium Presents, and will feature support from emerging rising country artists including Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, and the Randy Rogers Band.

In a statement, the artist said:

“Cannot wait to be out on the road next year! Headlining a tour for most of the year and getting to take Larry Fleet and Jackson Dean along with me is going to be a blast. Such a talented guys who deserve the spotlight.”

Presales for Parker McCollum's tour will begin on November 30 at 10:00 am PT, with the public on-sale going live from December 2 at 10:00 am PT via Ticketmaster. Citi card members can get their hands on the presale tickets that will begin on November 30 at 10:00 am PT through Citi Entertainment program.

Parker McCollum's Summer 2023 Tour dates

May 18 – Toledo, OH at Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre (with Larry Fleet)

June 3 – Wilmington, NC at Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Jackson Dean)

June 9 – Midland, TX at La Hacienda Event Center (with Larry Fleet)

June 10 – Dallas, TX at Dos Equis Pavilion (with Larry Fleet)

June 24 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

June 29 – Saint Augustine, FL at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre (with Larry Fleet)

July 14 – Huntsville AL at The Orion Amphitheatre (with Flatland Cavalry)

July 29 – Nampa ID at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (with Jackson Dean)

Aug 10 – Morrison CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Randy Rogers Band)

Aug 17 – Buffalo NY at ARTPARK (with Larry Fleet)

Aug 19 – Syracuse NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview (with Larry Fleet)

More about the artist

Parker McCollum @ParkerMcCollum I know I have written quite a few songs about heart break and drinking. So here’s another one. Handle On You is out now. strm.to/HandleOnYou I know I have written quite a few songs about heart break and drinking. So here’s another one. Handle On You is out now. strm.to/HandleOnYou https://t.co/QXdwzr0v0m

Parker McCollum received two awards earlier this year, including the Academy of Country Music Awards in the "New Male Artist of the Year" category and CMT Music Awards for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" for his song To Be Loved By You.

Parker McCollum was also nominated for "New Artist of the Year" at this year’s Country Music Association Awards.

McCollum's most recent work was Gold Chain Cowboy, which was released in 2021.

Speaking to Lyrics Magazine about his album, Parker McCollum stated:

“ I figured that I am a mix of the two styles that ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’ hints at. Part of me wants to work hard and get nice things and another part of me wants to go home to my ranch, work the horses and grow old with the woman I love on the front porch there.”

He further added:

“I’d love to work and hustle and be able to get a gold chain, or a gold Rolex or a Ferrari, you know, (laughing) but I’d drive the Ferrari to my ranch and get in the battered old truck there and get to work. Cowboy lifestyle is about working hard & being a good person and that’s what I aspire to do. I walk that line a lot of the time.”

The album features 10 tracks, all of which were written by McCollum. It was previewed by singles Pretty Heart and To Be Loved By You.

Poll : 0 votes