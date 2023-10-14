Parker McCollum Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, venues, dates and all you need to know 

Parker McCollum has announced a new tour, titled "Burn It Down 2024," which is scheduled to be held from January 18 to August 31 in venues across mainland United States. The tour will likely feature music the singer's newest album, "Never Enough," which was released on May 23 this year.

McCollum's tour, which will feature supporting performances by special guests Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman. He announced the same via a post on his official Instagram page on October 13, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from October 17, 2023, and can be accessed by registering for Parker McCollum's official fanclub, Gold Chain Nation. General tickets will be available from October 20, 2023.

Ticket prices have not been announced, but tickets and presales can be accessed at the official website of Parker McCollum.

Parker McCollum building momentum for new album with tour

Parker McCollum released his latest studio album, Never Enough, on May 12, 2023. The album has so far been a moderate success, peaking at number 56 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In support of the album, McCollum embarked on a North America tour. The tour is scheduled to be wrapped up with a show at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on December 31, 2023.

Following the 2023 tour, Parker McCollum will embark on the newly announced 2024 tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Parker McCollum Burn It Down 2024 Tour is given below:

January 18, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena

January 19, 2024 – Everett, Washington State at Angel Of The Winds Arena

January 20, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena

January 25, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah at Maverik Center

January 26, 2024 – Idaho Falls, Idaho at Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center

January 27, 2024 – Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

February 1, 2024 – Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center

February 2, 2024 – Huntington, West. Virginia at Mountain Health Arena

February 3, 2024 – West Lafayette, Indiana at Elliott Hall of Music

February 8, 2024 – Kalamazoo, Michigan at Wings Event Center

February 9, 2024 – Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center

February 10, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

March 1, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

March 2, 2024 – Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

April 4, 2024 – Abilene, Texas at Taylor County Expo Center

April 5, 2024 – Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena

April 11, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

April 12, 2024 – Lake Charles, Louisiana at Lake Charles Civic Center

April 13, 2024 – Waco, Texas at Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium

April 18, 2024 – Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center

April 19, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at White Oak Amphitheatre

May 2, 2024 – Salina, Kansas at Tony's Pizza Events Center

May 3, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

May 4, 2024 – Columbia, Missouri at Mizzou Arena

May 24, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 25, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 26, 2024 -– Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amp

June 1, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place

June 8, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 27, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

June 28, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 29, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theatre

July 18, 2024 – Brandon, Mississippi at Brandon Amphitheater

July 19, 2024 – Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater

August 15, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 16, 2024 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 17, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

August 23, 2024 – Rio Rancho, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Events Center

August 25, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 30, 2024 – College Station, Texas at Reed Arena

August 31, 2024 – Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center Arena

Parker McCollum is best known for his third studio album, Gold Chain Cowboy, which was released on July 30, 2021 via MCA Nashville. The gold certified album peaked at number 60 on the Billboard 200 album chart.