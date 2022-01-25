Parklife 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, lineup, dates and all you need to know 

One of the most anticipated annual fixtures of Manchester, Parklife music festival is returning to the city this June. The live event will take place during the weekend of June 11 and 12 at Heaton Park in Manchester.

Following an instant sell out in 2021, the event expects high ticket demand this year. Tickets for the pre-registration pre-sale will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Remaining public sale tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, subject to demand. The ticket price starts at £79.50, with the vip tickets going up to £109.50.

Tickets can be purchased from the official website, parklife.uk.com.

Parklife line-up 2022

The event is noted for putting together top-tier lineups on each of its eight stages. The event features a wide range of genres, and their main stage has welcomed some of the biggest names in music, such as Megan Thee Stallion and Dave, who headlined in 2021.

The line-up so far includes :

Tyler, the Creator

50 Cent

Megan Thee Stallion

Lewis Capaldi

Chase & Status Live

Bicep

Jamie xx

Loyle Carner

Central Cee

Eric Prydz

Carl Cox

Camelphat

Four Tet

Peggy Gou

Headie One

Jessie Ware

Tom Misch

Arlo Parks

Folamour

PinkPantheress

Fred Again..

Tems

Annie Mac

Sonny Fodera

Marco Carola

Joseph Capriati

Michael Bibi

Amelie Lens

Charlotte de Witte

Nina Kraviz

Andy C

Patrick Topping

Gorgon City

The Blessed Madonna

Hybrid Minds

Shy FX

DJ EZ

Sub Focus

Wilkinson

Caroline Polachek

Mahlia

Joy Crookes Arrdee

Purple Disco Machine

Kojey Radical

Raye

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Solardo

Seth Troxler

Eats Everything

Skream

Louie Vega

Mall Grab

Ricardo Villalobos

Enzo Siragusa

Overmono Live

Mella Dee

Jayda G

Dimension

Holy Goof

Kings of the Rollers & Inja

High Contrast

Apollonia

Danny Howard

Moodymann

Krystal Klear

Joy Orbison

George Fitzgerald - Live

Haai

Bou

Children of Zeus

Fjaak - DJ

Mae Muller

Gabriels

Special Request

Chaos in the CBD

Enny

East End Dubs

Tiffany Calver

Berwyn

Kettama

Ross From Friends - Live

Moxie

Or:La

TSHA

India Jordan

Conducta

Sam Divine

Yung Filly

Melé

Mason Collective

Dan Shake

Low Steppa

Dom Dolla

Cristoph

Absolute

Effy

Ewan McVicar

Rich NxT

This year's event will be headlined by Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator, and 50 Cent.

