Parklife 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, lineup, dates and all you need to know 

Parklife (Image via @parklifefest on Twitter)
Aashi Sengar
ANALYST
Modified Jan 25, 2022 07:12 PM IST
One of the most anticipated annual fixtures of Manchester, Parklife music festival is returning to the city this June. The live event will take place during the weekend of June 11 and 12 at Heaton Park in Manchester.

Following an instant sell out in 2021, the event expects high ticket demand this year. Tickets for the pre-registration pre-sale will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Remaining public sale tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, subject to demand. The ticket price starts at £79.50, with the vip tickets going up to £109.50.

Tickets can be purchased from the official website, parklife.uk.com.

Parklife line-up 2022

PARKLIFE 2022 IS HERE 🚀Tag 3 mates, RT & like for your chance to win x4 backstage passes, a free bar tab & hotel for you & your crew 🎊Three pre-sale live now for 48hrs on Three+PL presale 10am WednesdaySubject to availability, Gen Sale Thurs 10amparklife.uk.com https://t.co/KSyQ6FmUi2

The event is noted for putting together top-tier lineups on each of its eight stages. The event features a wide range of genres, and their main stage has welcomed some of the biggest names in music, such as Megan Thee Stallion and Dave, who headlined in 2021.

The line-up so far includes :

  • Tyler, the Creator
  • 50 Cent
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Chase & Status Live
  • Bicep
  • Jamie xx
  • Loyle Carner
  • Central Cee
  • Eric Prydz
  • Carl Cox
  • Camelphat
  • Four Tet
  • Peggy Gou
  • Headie One
  • Jessie Ware
  • Tom Misch
  • Arlo Parks
  • Folamour
  • PinkPantheress
  • Fred Again..
  • Tems
  • Annie Mac
  • Sonny Fodera
  • Marco Carola
  • Joseph Capriati
  • Michael Bibi
  • Amelie Lens
  • Charlotte de Witte
  • Nina Kraviz
  • Andy C
  • Patrick Topping
  • Gorgon City
  • The Blessed Madonna
  • Hybrid Minds
  • Shy FX
  • DJ EZ
  • Sub Focus
  • Wilkinson
  • Caroline Polachek
  • Mahlia
  • Joy Crookes Arrdee
  • Purple Disco Machine
  • Kojey Radical
  • Raye
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Solardo
  • Seth Troxler
  • Eats Everything
  • Skream
  • Louie Vega
  • Mall Grab
  • Ricardo Villalobos
  • Enzo Siragusa
  • Overmono Live
  • Mella Dee
  • Jayda G
  • Dimension
  • Holy Goof
  • Kings of the Rollers & Inja
  • High Contrast
  • Apollonia
  • Danny Howard
  • Moodymann
  • Krystal Klear
  • Joy Orbison
  • George Fitzgerald - Live
  • Haai
  • Bou
  • Children of Zeus
  • Fjaak - DJ
  • Mae Muller
  • Gabriels
  • Special Request
  • Chaos in the CBD
  • Enny
  • East End Dubs
  • Tiffany Calver
  • Berwyn
  • Kettama
  • Ross From Friends - Live
  • Moxie
  • Or:La
  • TSHA
  • India Jordan
  • Conducta
  • Sam Divine
  • Yung Filly
  • Melé
  • Mason Collective
  • Dan Shake
  • Low Steppa
  • Dom Dolla
  • Cristoph
  • Absolute
  • Effy
  • Ewan McVicar
  • Rich NxT

This year's event will be headlined by Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator, and 50 Cent.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
