Parris Goebel x Nike Dunk Low sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is collaborating with the iconic New Zealand dancer and choreographer Parris Goebel to give a brand-new makeover of the Dunk Low sneaker model. The swoosh label has continued to give the beloved Dunk silhouette central attention in 2023.

The fan-favorite sneaker model continues to be released in a plethora of new colorways in various iterations, including high-cut, low-cut and remastered. The latest collaborative makeover of the shoe with Parris Goebel leans over to the bolder color palette to outshine the others on stage, just as Goebel has done.

A release date for the Parris Goebel x Nike Dunk Low sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlets Sneaker News and Hypebeast, the shoe will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on October 9, 2023.

More about upcoming Parris Goebel x Nike Dunk Low sneakers

Upcoming Parris Goebel x Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Parris Renee Goebel MNZM, also mononymously known as Parris, is one of the great dancers of this generation.

The New Zealand-based dancer and choreographer is the founder of Palace Dance Studio, which has produced the popular dance crews like Royal Family, Bubblegum and ReQuest.

While Parris is best known in the dance world, Nike is leading in the sneaker world. The collaboration between the two is bound to be successful, especially when it involved an almost four-decade-old Dunk sneaker model.

The Dunk shoe was designed by the swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore. The sneaker model was launched in 1985 as a basketball shoe but also became highly popular in skateboarding and lifestyle categories. The brand's website describes it as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The latest collaborative makeover with Parris is clad in vibrant hues of "Playful Pink/ Multi-Color/ Bronzine/ Clear Jade/ Luminous Green" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material.

The base of the shoe comes clad in a "bronzine" hue, which is seen accentuated on the smooth leather toe boxes, quarter panels and collars. The Bronzine-hued base contrasts with the Playful Pink overlays, which are added on the glossy forefoot, lacing system and heel tabs.

The pink hue is added on the plain cotton laces, mesh inner lining and rubber outsoles. Another hue is added into the mix, with the profile swooshes placed on both medial and lateral sides and sockliners.

The pink laces are dressed with swoosh-shaped golden lace dubraes. The most prominent detail is added with reversed "Nike" branding on heel tabs. A nod to Parris is added with "P" lettering and crown logos on the insoles.

The pair is expected to release on October 9, 2023, for $125 via the swoosh label and select retailers.