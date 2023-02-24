Party Down season 3 cast list and characters explored

The third season of Starz' Party Down is all set to air on the channel on Friday, February 24, 2023. The series centers around the lives of a group of caterers who dream of making it big in Hollywood. Here's a short description of the upcoming season, as per STARZ Media Room:

''Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.''

The show's first season premiered back in 2009, followed by season 2 in 2010. Reactions to the series were mixed, and the show was canceled in 2010. With its third season now set to return after over a decade, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out.

Party Down season 3 cast list: Adam Scott and others to return to Starz' sitcom.

1) Adam Scott as Henry Pollard

Actor Adam Scott portrays the role of Henry Pollard in Starz' Party Down. Henry Pollard returned to catering after he quit acting. He is one of the calmest and most mature characters in the show. Scott has been brilliant throughout the first two seasons and looks impressive in the season 3 trailer as well.

Apart from Party Down, Adam Scott is known for his performances in numerous other films and TV series like Big Little Lies, Parks and Recreation, and The Most Hated Woman in America, to name a few.

2) Ken Marino as Ronald Wayne ''Ron'' Donald

Actor Ken Marino stars as Ron in the Starz sitcom. Ron has had severe drug and alcohol problems in the past and is quite anxious about work. He is also the leader of the titular group. Marino convincingly portrays his character's numerous flaws without going over the top.

Ken Marino has previously starred in various movies and shows like Burning Love, Black Monday, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen, among many more.

3) Martin Starr as Roman DeBeers

Actor Martin Starr dons the role of Roman DeBeers in Party Down season 3. Roman is a sci-fi nerd who wants to become a successful screenwriter, but his career hasn't taken off for various reasons. Starr is fantastic in the role, portraying his character's quirks and eccentricities with remarkable ease.

Martin Starr's other notable movie and TV acting credits include Freaks and Geeks, Knocked Up, The Escape of Prisoner 614, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, Party Down season 3 also stars various other actors playing key roles:

Ryan Hansen as Kyle Bradway

Jane Lynch as Constance Carmell

Megan Mullally as Lydia Dunfree

Jennifer Garner as Evie Adler

Tyrel Jackson Williams as Sackson

Zoë Chao as Lucy Dang

The trailer for the new season promises a lot of fun and drama, similar to the first two seasons, and fans can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining series packed with many hilarious moments involving their favorite characters.

Don't miss the third season of Party Down on Starz on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

