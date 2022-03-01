Peacemaker X Hot Toys: Where to pre-order, price and more about the 12-inch figure

Peacemaker is a spin-off show for DC's The Suicide Squad. It was created by James Gunn and was released on January 13, 2022 on HBO Max.

The ensemble cast of the series entails John Cena, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Christopher Heyerdahl and several others.

Fans of the show have already started to create a lot of buzz as it has recently been renewed for Season 2. Meanwhile, they will be able to get their personal newly unveiled 1/6th scale Peacemaker figures, courtesy of X Toys, until John Cena’s fan-favorite anti-hero returns.

Hot Toys is all set to drop Peacemaker figure

Know all the details about the 1/6th scale collectible figure

The fan-favorite Peacemaker figure will come with a range of silver chrome helmets that were showcased on the HBO Max show.

Apart from the interchangeable, eye-catching shiny helmets, the figure will also come with a tongue that will be attachable to provide the character with an array of various expressions.

There will also be 1/6th tailored costumes along with a holstered gun. There will also be a sword and an ax for the collectible figure to hold. The sword and ax will come with open and closed fists as well. Buyers will also get an exclusive figure stand.

In typical Hot Toys style, the figure will definitely look like the beloved actor John Cena. Eagly, the pet eagle and sidekick of Peacemaker is also set to get its own 1/6th figure recreation that will come to light alongside the Peacemaker figure.

Eagly's figure will come with an exclusive set of spread and closed wings that the collectors will be able to interchange. The two figures will come in a Peacemaker-themed box, fashioned after the series' promotional artistic theme of a rustic American flag.

What is the price of the Peacemaker Hot Toys figure and where to pre-order?

More than 12 inches tall, the brand new Hot Toys Peacemaker figure will depict John Cena's humorous anti-hero in a screen-adequate manner.

For those who are eager to collect the 1/6th scale collectible figure, it is currently available for pre-order on Sideshow's official website. The figure is priced at $275 USD. Fans can expect to ship the figures for the summer of 2023.

The colorful costumes, extremely bizarre looks, and epic punchlines from the series have stolen the hearts of many.

Fans all across the world are eagerly waiting to witness what the second season of this quirky saga from James Gunn will bring for them.

